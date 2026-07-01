One Superstar's Uncertainty Could Cost Colts Big

The Indianapolis Colts have their fair share of excellent defensive players. Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, Laiatu Latu, and Cam Bynum immediately come to mind.

However, since 2020, no name can lay claim to being the top defensive talent for the Colts over three-time Pro Bowler, Second Team All-Pro, and First Team All-Pro, DeForest Buckner.

Buckner has dominated the interior defensive line with Grover Stewart at the highest level. However, recent seasons have seen the veteran suffer severe injuries that have sidelined him. This has brought into question his availability for the 2026 season.

This is why The Athletic's James Boyd put Buckner as his Colts entry regarding every NFL team's most outstanding question ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Boyd brings to light the question: "Will DeForest Buckner be ready for Week 1?"

"Buckner, acquired via a trade with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2020, is arguably the Colts’ best defensive player. However, the 32-year-old underwent neck surgery near the end of last season and did not practice this spring.

If Buckner isn’t ready for the season opener, or worse, if he can’t regain his All-Pro form at any point in 2026, then the Indianapolis pass rush will suffer tremendously."

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since joining the Colts via trade with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, Buckner has put together a stat line worthy of being among some of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

Below are his metrics through 88 games and 83 starts.

389 tackles

59 tackles for loss

43.0 sacks

114 QB hits

1 safety

17 pass breakups

6 fumbles forced

3 fumble recoveries

1 fumble recovery for a touchdown

Buckner has been the anchor for Indy's defense since arriving in the Circle City. He's so valuable that, even when he takes a play or two off for a breather, things change drastically in how offenses approach Indy's defense.

This is why it's been unfortunate that over the past two years, Buckner has missed 12 games due to a high ankle sprain (2024) and a herniated disc (2025).

The biggest injury is the disc issue. This put him on injured reserve, tossing the Colts' defensive line into a tough spot. While Stewart is a very capable defensive tackle, he isn't of the caliber of Buckner, especially on his own.

Buckner was able to return from the injury for Indy's Week 16 battle with the 49ers, but he reaggravated the injury, which slapped him right back onto the sideline.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) makes his way onto the field for warmups Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, ahead of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even with just 10 games played in 2025, Buckner still made an impact with 4.0 sacks, 47 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, and 36 pressures. He was also a force in the pass-rush and did well attacking the run.

It's not to knock the rest of Indy's defense, but without Buckner on the field, it's a less imposing group that doesn't intimidate offensive coordinators as much.

His recovery timeframe will be one to monitor closely, especially considering this season is the last chance for Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen to show out.

Even when Buckner returns, as Boyd points out, it will be interesting to see if he regresses in performance due to recent injury setbacks.

Buckner will look to overcome quite a significant injury that required surgery in time to see the gridiron in Week 1 when the Colts host the talented Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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