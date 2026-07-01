3 Burning Questions for Colts Defensive Tackles Before 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their offseason program and are now off for the summer break. The next time we will see the team together will be at Grand Park Sports Complex when they begin training camp at the end of July.

While training camp is still a few weeks away, the anticipation for the 2026 season is already building. The Colts have high hopes for the year as they look to break their AFC South championship and playoff droughts.

But before they can accomplish any of those goals, Indy has plenty of questions to answer once players take the field. This series on Indianapolis Colts on SI will highlight three burning questions for each position group as the Colts head into a pivotal 2026 season.

Next up, the defensive tackles, where the Colts have a tremendous tandem when healthy but are still looking for answers behind them.

Can DeForest Buckner Return to 100%

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) makes his way onto the field for warmups Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, ahead of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DeForest Buckner has been incredibly durable throughout his career, missing only three games through his first eight seasons. However, Buckner has now missed 12 games over the last two seasons due to injury.

The latest injury was pretty severe, as Buckner suffered a herniated disc in his neck against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. Buckner received stem cell injections and returned for a game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, but ultimately underwent a season-ending procedure following the contest.

Neck injuries are always scary, especially at a position like defensive tackle, where there is a chance the head and neck area will be contacted on every play. Buckner revealed that thoughts began to creep into his head about whether or not he wanted to continue playing the game he loved.

"I found myself in some deep, dark thoughts about what I'm going to do," Buckner said. "Talking to people closest to me, just talking through all these emotions. (I'm) in a good space where I want to be out there this year."

Despite questioning his future this spring, Buckner is in a good spot both mentally and physically. The former All-Pro is making great progress in his rehab, and the Colts expect him to be ready for training camp. There will likely be a ramp-up period, but Buckner fully intends to be ready to go for Week 1.

However, whether Buckner will be the same player as before once he is healthy can only be answered by his play. Buckner is also 32 years old, meaning he is nearing the final few years of his career. For the Colts' sake, they'll need Buckner to return to his disruptive self and lead the charge on the defensive line.

Will Grover Stewart Maintain His Level of Play?

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grover Stewart has been one of Chris Ballard's best draft picks since he became the Colts' general manager in 2017.

A former fourth-round pick out of Albany State, Stewart has been one of the best nose tackles in the league for years. His ability to command double teams and stuff running backs for little-to-no gain has been instrumental for Indy's defense.

But Father Time is undefeated, and like Buckner, Stewart is 32 years old and will turn 33 in the middle of the season. With Stewart entering a contract year, it is fair to wonder how long he can continue to be at the top of his game.

So far, Stewart has shown no signs of slowing down. He continues to be a clog on the Colts' defensive line, with nose tackles generally having longer career spans than most positions. Stewart has also been an iron man throughout his career, missing just six total games since 2019 (all in 2023).

While many might not think of Stewart as one of the most important Colts, history proves that Indy's run defense is much worse when #90 isn't on the field. The Colts want to hang onto him as long as they can.

How Will the Depth Inside Shake Out?

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Colby Wooden (96) warms up during the team’s veteran minicamp Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts added a plethora of talent to the defensive tackle position in the offseason. With Buckner and Stewart getting another year older, the Colts wanted to acquire more bodies in the middle of the defensive line to keep their top guys fresh throughout the season.

Behind Buckner, Colby Wooden looks to be the backup at the 3-technique. Wooden comes over from the Green Bay Packers in the trade for Zaire Franklin, bringing athleticism and explosiveness. Adetomiwa Adebawore will also play a factor after having the best season of his career last year.

At nose tackle, the Colts have been searching for a quality backup to Stewart for years. Derrick Nnadi and Jerry Tillery join the group as free agents, bringing veteran experience. The Colts also have former sixth-round pick Tim Smith and UDFA Cameron Ball, who are looking to make the team.

Indy is set to have its deepest defensive tackle group in years. With the Colts likely keeping five at the position, the competition at the position will be fun to watch throughout training camp and the preseason.

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