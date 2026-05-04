Kenny Moore II has been one of the league's premier nickel cornerbacks throughout his nine years with the Indianapolis Colts.

However, after an illustrious tenure in the Circle City, Moore and the Colts mutually agreed to seek a trade.

Sources: Colts and Kenny Moore II mutually have agreed to seek a trade and a new home for the veteran cornerback. Moore is entering the last year of his contract, and both sides feel it is time to explore a trade. pic.twitter.com/VUYpsJDAEX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2026

Now the only question is: which team will strike a deal with the Colts for the former Pro Bowl cornerback?

Dallas Cowboys on SI's Randy Gurzi believes that Jerry Jones should make this a reality and supply the new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, with Moore's services.

"The Cowboys could still use an experienced nickel cornerback. That's why they should call the Indianapolis Colts about Kenny Moore II.

Adding Moore gives Parker more depth in the secondary and after the number of injuries this unit dealt with in 2025, it would make sense to build as much depth as possible."

Jan 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) leaves the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-23 in overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It's less about Moore being unhappy with the Colts and more about his fit in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme.

The Colts went all-in with the cornerback position last season by signing Charvarius Ward and executing a blockbuster trade for two-time First-Team All-Pro, Sauce Gardner.

They also signed Cam Taylor-Britt for depth and have effectively filled up their cornerback needs heading into their offseason programs.

With Moore's departure inevitable, second-year cornerback Justin Walley is the next man up in the slot. Given Moore's incredible consistency and pedigree, Walley will have massive shoes to fill.

While Moore is a phenomenal player, he's also on track to turn 31 by the time the regular season gets underway. This means that the Colts likely won't acquire much by trading him.

The Cowboys already have capable starting cornerbacks, and per Our Lads, dynamic rookie Caleb Downs is slotted into the nickel position. If this situation holds, Moore won't be a starter.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) slides to the turf after intercepting a pass at the end of the game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With this in mind, the Colts would likely receive a fifth or sixth-rounder for Moore from the Cowboys. There could be another low-level veteran in the mix, but Indy can't expect Dallas to surrender big assets.

Even if the Cowboys don't trade for Moore, another team will. Even with his age and near decade in the NFL, the former Valdosta State alum will be an excellent addition to any defense.

Moore's time with Indianapolis is a story of being an underdog who rose to the highest of highs, working his way up to primetime levels of performance after going undrafted in 2017.

He's been one of the best players on Indy's roster, regardless of which side of the football is in the discussion. To put things into perspective on how good Moore has been, below are his career statistics through 132 games.

649 tackles

39 tackles for loss

11.5 sacks

21 interceptions

411 interception return yards

5 defensive touchdowns

68 pass breakups

2021 Pro Bowl selection

In my humble football opinion, Moore has been one of Indy's greatest defensive players since the team came to Indiana.

One day, his name should join the illustrious Colts Ring of Honor, and it couldn't happen to a better player or person than Moore.

Kenny Moore II is our 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. ⚡️💙#ProBowlVote | #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/Budh6doRvC — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 4, 2025

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter