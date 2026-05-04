Colts Encouraged to Trade Kenny Moore II to Legendary Franchise
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Kenny Moore II has been one of the league's premier nickel cornerbacks throughout his nine years with the Indianapolis Colts.
However, after an illustrious tenure in the Circle City, Moore and the Colts mutually agreed to seek a trade.
Now the only question is: which team will strike a deal with the Colts for the former Pro Bowl cornerback?
Dallas Cowboys on SI's Randy Gurzi believes that Jerry Jones should make this a reality and supply the new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, with Moore's services.
"The Cowboys could still use an experienced nickel cornerback. That's why they should call the Indianapolis Colts about Kenny Moore II.
Adding Moore gives Parker more depth in the secondary and after the number of injuries this unit dealt with in 2025, it would make sense to build as much depth as possible."
It's less about Moore being unhappy with the Colts and more about his fit in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme.
The Colts went all-in with the cornerback position last season by signing Charvarius Ward and executing a blockbuster trade for two-time First-Team All-Pro, Sauce Gardner.
They also signed Cam Taylor-Britt for depth and have effectively filled up their cornerback needs heading into their offseason programs.
With Moore's departure inevitable, second-year cornerback Justin Walley is the next man up in the slot. Given Moore's incredible consistency and pedigree, Walley will have massive shoes to fill.
While Moore is a phenomenal player, he's also on track to turn 31 by the time the regular season gets underway. This means that the Colts likely won't acquire much by trading him.
The Cowboys already have capable starting cornerbacks, and per Our Lads, dynamic rookie Caleb Downs is slotted into the nickel position. If this situation holds, Moore won't be a starter.
With this in mind, the Colts would likely receive a fifth or sixth-rounder for Moore from the Cowboys. There could be another low-level veteran in the mix, but Indy can't expect Dallas to surrender big assets.
Even if the Cowboys don't trade for Moore, another team will. Even with his age and near decade in the NFL, the former Valdosta State alum will be an excellent addition to any defense.
Moore's time with Indianapolis is a story of being an underdog who rose to the highest of highs, working his way up to primetime levels of performance after going undrafted in 2017.
He's been one of the best players on Indy's roster, regardless of which side of the football is in the discussion. To put things into perspective on how good Moore has been, below are his career statistics through 132 games.
- 649 tackles
- 39 tackles for loss
- 11.5 sacks
- 21 interceptions
- 411 interception return yards
- 5 defensive touchdowns
- 68 pass breakups
- 2021 Pro Bowl selection
In my humble football opinion, Moore has been one of Indy's greatest defensive players since the team came to Indiana.
One day, his name should join the illustrious Colts Ring of Honor, and it couldn't happen to a better player or person than Moore.
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Drake Wally is a co-deputy editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, Yahoo, and SBNation. He also co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.Follow DwallsterDrake