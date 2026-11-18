It's been quite some time since an Indianapolis Colts running back not named Jonathan Taylor performed well enough to warrant a film room.

For this reason and perhaps several more lamentable ones, the Colts' 2026 campaign has been full of surprises in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts' rookie running back, Seth McGowan, has been a pleasant surprise this year, going from a penciled-in backup and special teams contributor to a legitimate running mate alongside Taylor.

On Sunday, the Colts' seventh-round draft pick compiled a season-high (and thus a career-high) in both carries and yards, while also notching his second professional touchdown.

How did he do it?

Let's check the tape!

Play #1: No Arm Tackles

The Colts line up in condensed 11 personnel set and send Anthony Gould in motion, which brings Michael Taaffe down into the box.

On the snap the Colts run what looks to be duo wrap, with Ashton Dulin wrapping into the C gap to block the most dangerous man. When Taaffe and Chris Johnson fit at the same time, Dulin is left in a bind.

His solution, a valiant one I'd add, is to throw an arm out and slip/roll into Johnson, who is impeded enough to be late fitting down into the voided space.

Dulin's attempt creates the slightest hesitation from Taaffe, who tries to bring Seth McGowan down with an arm tackle.

That isn't going to work.

This is an angry run from McGowan that is punctuated by a fabulous "deuce" block from Matt Goncalves who moved over to right tackle on Sunday.

Play #2: The Touchdown

The Colts go back to a duo play here that starts with good movement on the nose tackle. Jalen Farmer and Tanor Bortolini do a nice job on this "ace" block, and once McGowan spots the Mike defender coming into the fit, in this case #10 Jacob Rodriguez, he presses the playside B gap until Rodriguez commits into the line of scrimmage.

McGowan then bends the run backside and puts his head down to brace for the oncoming onslaught of the Dolphins. Luckily, the entire Colts offense joined in the effort to shove McGowan across the goal line for his second touchdown of the year.

I think if Jonathan Taylor gets this same read from the Mike, he looks to bounce the run outside to get the edge on the unblocked corner.

Plays like this demonstrate the sometimes stark contrast in running styles between the Colts' two top running backs.

Play #3: Just Enough in Pass Pro

This isn't world-class pass protection, but it's just enough from a rookie running back put in a tough situation.

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley loves to run these "pick" stunts out of Double Mug alignments. Whichever way the center slides, the linebacker to the slide drops into coverage. The rest of the offensive line is then in man-up protection.

The pick stunt is designed to get big guys on little guys in pass protection. Kenneth Grant is the quintessential "big man", so when Jacob Rodriguez collides with Jalen Farmer and gets his shoulders turned, Grant is coming right off his hip into Seth McGowan.

McGowan aggressively steps up to take Rodriguez, only to be confronted with all 330 pounds of Grant alongside the other half of Rodriguez.

The rookie does a good enough job of "dying slowly" to allow Daniel Jones to get this throw off to Ashton Dulin. If he doesn't step up so aggressively at the snap, he likely gets swallowed up alongside Jones in the backfield for a sack.

Play 4: Outside Zone

First of all, as should be customary with most big runs, shoutout to the offensive line on this one.

Tanor Bortolini and Dalton Tucker work a fabulous combo on the playside 3 tech up to the Mike, where Bort seals him to create the lane.

Moreover, hats off to Jalen Farmer for getting his helmet across the backside 2i and getting just enough of him to spring this; that's a tough block.

Finally, as for the run itself, McGowan does a nice job seeing the "bang" read and then sticking his foot and getting vertical upfield before getting skinny through the hole. Once he bursts into the open field, it takes contact from several defenders to bring him down.

The rookie is a tough, between-the-tackles runner who can also stretch the defense horizontally when given the opportunity. While he's no stallion in the open field, he bounces off defenders like a bowling ball does those lane bumpers they put up for kids at the bowling alley.

In other words, he's entertaining and a bit destructive.

For as tenebrous as the Colts future looks right now, if the next general manager can find more players who fit that description, the team will be alright.