Colts Injury Report: Ashton Dulin Out, Alec Pierce Set for Bigger Role

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into Sunday night’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs relatively healthy, but they will be without one of the most underrated pieces on the roster.

Shane Steichen confirmed Friday that wide receiver Ashton Dulin will miss Week 2 with an ankle injury. Dulin missed all three practices this week, and Steichen described the injury as week to week, meaning his absence could extend beyond Sunday night in Kansas City.

Dulin’s impact does not always jump off the stat sheet, but he is still one of the more valuable role players on this roster.

Pierce Can Cover the Offensive Snaps

Dulin played just 10 of Indianapolis’ 54 offensive snaps against Baltimore, drawing one target without a catch.

That part of his workload should be easier to absorb this week, especially with Alec Pierce expected to see more action in Kansas City.

Pierce played 32 snaps in Week 1 after the Colts hoped to get him closer to 40 in his first game back from offseason ankle/heel surgery. Even with the limited workload, Pierce still led Indianapolis with four catches for 61 yards on six targets.

Pierce said before Thursday’s practice that the plan is to get him on the field more against Kansas City. He was a full participant Wednesday, sat out Thursday with the heel designation and returned to practice Friday.

With Pierce’s workload increasing, Indianapolis should be able to cover the offensive snaps Dulin leaves behind.

Special Teams Is a Different Story

This is where Dulin’s absence could really hurt.

Dulin played 19 special-teams snaps against Baltimore and returned one kickoff for 33 yards. He has been one of Indianapolis’ core gunners for years, and special teams coordinator Brian Mason called him “one of the three best special teams players in the NFL” last season.

That unit is already coming off a rough Week 1.

After Spencer Shrader missed the extra point following Indianapolis’ opening touchdown, Ravens returner Chris Moore took the ensuing kickoff 42 yards. Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers for 49 yards on the very next play, and Baltimore quickly erased the momentum Indianapolis built on its opening drive.

Baltimore finished with 151 yards on five kickoff returns, averaging 30.2 yards per return.

Mason took responsibility for the special-teams mistakes this week. Now Indianapolis has to clean them up without one of its most reliable coverage players.

The Rest of the Injury Picture

There was good news elsewhere during the week.

Anthony Richardson returned to full participation Thursday after missing Wednesday with a groin issue, while Austin Ajiake also moved to full participation. DeForest Buckner and Akeem Davis-Gaither were full participants on both Wednesday and Thursday.

DJ Giddens and Grover Stewart were added as non-participants Thursday, but Steichen did not rule either player out when he announced Dulin’s status Friday.

The biggest confirmed loss remains Dulin. The offense should have enough to absorb his snaps, but the special teams unit may feel his absence a lot more.

That is especially concerning after what happened against Baltimore.

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