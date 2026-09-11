5 Colts Keys to Victory Against the Venerable Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts' home opener against the talented Baltimore Ravens, led by first-year head coach Jesse Minter, is just around the corner.

The offensive guru Shane Steichen will take his game plan to Lucas Oil Stadium to clash with Minter's defense.

Given how brutal Indy's first five games of the 2026 season are, this is a critical matchup where Indianapolis must walk away with their first home win of the campaign.

However, Baltimore is always a tough out, and given how talented the team is on every side of the ball, it will take surgical precision from the Colts to pull off the win.

With that in mind, it's time to get into the five keys to victory for Indianapolis to take out the much-respected AFC North juggernaut.

Force Lamar Jackson to Throw

Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes from the pocket during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that Baltimore's offense runs through quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

This isn't to say that Jackson can't get the job done through the air. In fact, Jackson has improved his efficiency and accuracy throughout his career.

It's just his legs are arguably the deadliest part of his game, and when paired with Henry's dominating style, it means the Colts must do everything possible to limit the ground attack and force Jackson to beat them with his arm.

The Ravens' pass-catchers aren't an intimidating group. Zay Flowers is the biggest name in the receiver room, followed by Rashod Bateman and Davontez Walker.

There's also the high-level tight end, Mark Andrews, who can be a mismatch for any defense on any snap.

However, outside of Flowers and Andrews, the rest of the targets for Jackson can be handled by the likes of Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, and Justin Walley.

It's simple: Indy's best chance at success defensively is to force this Ravens offense to throw as much as possible.

Otherwise, Jackson and Henry will bludgeon Lou Anarumo's defense to a pulp.

Tyler Warren vs. Kyle Hamilton

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's not written in cement, it's assumed that Minter will task two-time First-Team All-Pro safety, Kyle Hamilton, with containing 2025 Pro Bowl tight end, Tyler Warren.

This could be one of the most exciting matchups in this game. Warren is coming off of a fantastic rookie year that saw him snag 76 catches for 817 receiving yards and five all-purpose scores.

As for Hamilton, he continued to play incredible football in 2025. He logged 105 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, nine pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

Warren's success is one of the biggest keys of the game for Daniel Jones to get into a rhythm, and it wouldn't surprise me if Steichen tries to move the talented tight end to several spots on the field.

Hamilton isn't going to shadow Warren for the entire game, but he's definitely going to cover him plenty, as he's arguably the best defender to limit Warren's impact.

If Warren can get the better of the rangy Hamilton, it will open up the rest of Steichen's offense and make it easier for his fellow pass-catchers on Sunday afternoon.

Utilize the Play Action Pass

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It should surprise nobody that Jonathan Taylor is the focal point of every defensive coach's approach. Sunday afternoon will be no different.

Obviously, Taylor will get a robust workload, but this Ravens defense will be ready. This is the perfect opportunity for Steichen to unfold the play-action passing attack.

The best time to use this is if/when Taylor either strings together some good runs or hits a big play on the ground, putting Minter's defense off balance and guessing.

I'd keep a close eye on Alec Pierce for these plays. If the Colts' new WR1 can work with the play-action calls, he could blast Baltimore with explosive gains.

This is a loaded Ravens defense that won't let Taylor take them down if they can help it, so a healthy dose of the play-action will be just what the doctor ordered.

Go Punch-for-Punch With Brusing Ravens Defensive Front

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) reacts after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (not pictured) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Baltimore's defense has plenty of names to mention. Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, and Nate Wiggins are prominent at the second and third defensive levels.

However, everything for this defense begins and ends with the trenches. This is undoubtedly where the game will be won or lost for Indianapolis.

While I said the Warren vs. Hamilton matchup could be the most exciting, that's for one-on-one. When it comes to units, Indy's offensive line against the scary Ravens defensive front will be an epic collision.

The ageless wonder Calais Campbell, newly acquired game wrecker Trey Hendrickson, and the excellent defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike will give Indy's offensive line everything they can handle.

Tony Sparano Jr.'s crew will have their hands full, and there will be times when they get outworked and overwhelmed by Baltimore's defensive trenches.

However, as long as Indy can win in the trenches at a higher clip, they can start to attack the other levels of the defense. But it won't be easy against this murderer's row of monsters.

Lou Anarumo Must Shake Troubled Past vs. Ravens

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo watches during warmups before the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Anarumo knows Jackson and the Ravens as well as anyone. Anarumo spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Bengals and faced the Ravens 13 times.

However, Anarumo hasn't put together his best work against the Ravens. In that time, Anarumo finished with an unenviable 4-9 record, which included a playoff victory in 2022.

It's an even harder pill to swallow when realizing that Jackson has had his way with Anarumo's defense in past years. It's no exaggeration to say Jackson has essentially dominated when facing Anarumo's ideas.

Anarumo is one of the NFL's best defensive coordinators, but Jackson and the Ravens have been his Achilles heel.

That trend must change on Sunday, or Indy's offense will be involved in a shootout that could pull the game down to the wire.

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