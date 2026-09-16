3 Observations From Colts Initial Week 2 Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts are fresh off a humiliating Week 1 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts were afforded a gauntlet of an opening schedule, so losing to a legitimate Super Bowl contender as they iron out the kinks isn't the end of the world, but losing in such an embarrassing fashion suggests there's much more to clean up than a few schematic adjustments.

They were at full strength in terms of availability entering the season opener, but it still wasn't enough to get the job done, let alone be competitive, against a serious contender.

The Colts are entering a borderline must-win scenario against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and their initial injury report paints a better picture of how healthy their active roster will look come game day.

Indianapolis only had two players who did not participate in practice on Wednesday, but their respective roles warrant monitoring moving forward.

Follow along as I break down my three biggest observations from Indianapolis' initial injury report in question, starting with their newest top receiving option.

Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) secures a pass Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' WR1 was sidelined for the majority of the offseason as he worked back from his clean-up ankle/heel procedure, but was activated in the weeks leading up to the regular season.

Alec Piece logged his first full practice of the new year after only being a limited participant since returning to the gridiron.

This is not only promising because Pierce looked noticeably unprepared in the Colts' season opener, but also because he added a wrist injury designation following the loss in question.

Pierce has since shed the wrist designation and is left with his nagging heel to deal with, but this is still a much-needed update.

Pierce logged just 59% of the team's offensive snaps (32) in the season opener, so being able to add to his workload this soon is more of a necessity than it is a welcome update, even if that means it's a slow but sure return.

Ashton Dulin

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) catches the ball during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' special teams ace did not practice on Wednesday after he popped up on the injury report with an ankle designation.

Indianapolis desperately needs Ashton Dulin to be available for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts are looking to rebound from a subpar special teams showing in Week 1, and losing Dulin's expertise would immediately lower that phase's floor.

Dulin logged 19 special teams against the Baltimore Ravens, and although the Colts would miss his presence on special teams the most, not having him available for wide receiver duties would also muddy the offense's outlook -- especially with Alec Pierce working back to log 100% of the offensive snaps.

Anthony Richardson Sr.

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) takes the field to face the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lows of the Anthony Richardson experiment in Indianapolis have taken a new turn.

After missing the majority of the 2025 season with an off-the-field orbital eye injury, Richardson was held out of practice with a groin injury on Wednesday despite not playing a snap in the Colts' 2026 season opener.

Although the Colts' head coach Shane Steichen said he believes the setback is minor, it's not what you want to see from a quarterback who has recently rebounded and earned the offense's QB2 role.

Richardson's designation doesn't mean that the Colts are in trouble this Sunday, given that he's still just a backup at the end of the day, but it's still worth monitoring moving forward.

If the fourth-year quarterback is out for the Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, second-year quarterback Riley Leonard will fill the void.

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