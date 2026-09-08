Colts Injury Updates Shed Light on Week 1 Outlook: Alec Pierce Expected Back

The Indianapolis Colts have been betting on numerous key players to return to form in 2026.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones has looked as if he never tore his Achilles tendon in Week 14 of last season, and longtime star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has slowly but surely gotten his swagger back throughout the preseason.

However, the Colts have been patiently waiting for wide receiver Alec Pierce to return to the mix in any capacity. Indianapolis' newest WR1 was awarded a four-year, $114 million deal to kick off free agency, but has been sidelined for most of the offseason as he works back from ankle/heel surgery in late March.

Pierce's return timetable put him in the four-to-six-month recovery range, which meant there was always a chance he'd remain on the Physically Unable to Perform List entering the 2026 season.

The Colts have been adamant that Pierce would be available by the time Week 1 of the regular season rolls around, but his absence from training camp made that goal seem more hopeful than confident.

Pierce was a full participant for the first time all offseason after preseason play had concluded, but the Colts remained steadfast in their belief that Week 1 was still in the cards.

Lo and behold, Pierce is now expected to play in the Colts' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13, head coach Shane Steichen said to the local media earlier today.

“Yeah, he should be good," Steichen said about Alec Pierce's Week 1 availability. "We'll get him some reps in practice this week just like he took reps last week, and he's feeling really good.”

On the flip side, first-year safety A.J. Haulcy remains out with an ankle injury of his own.

The rookie defensive back had earned a starting role at strong safety after second-year defender Hunter Wohler was sidelined with a nagging hamstring injury throughout training camp, but now his Week 1 availability is in the air.

“Yeah, he's still working it, but we'll see how this week goes," Steichen said about A.J. Haulcy's status entering Week 1.

Understanding the Current Outlook

Aug 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14), Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) and Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen are seen prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alec Pierce's injury update is much more promising than A.J. Haulcy's, but at least questions are finally being answered.

This offseason has been chock-full of wait-and-see games, so getting a clear idea of what the depth chart will look like come regular-season time is a nice change of pace -- even if it comes with some less-than-ideal news.

Pierce's true health will be on full display later this week as the Colts host the Baltimore Ravens, and even though there's a strong chance he won't be nearly as effective as he can be given the nature of his quick turnaround from minimal work to full participant just one week ahead of the regular season, it's still a much-needed update.

When it comes to A.J. Haulcy, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Co. will be bummed if they enter the regular season without their third-round draft pick and new starting safety, but at least they have Hunter Wohler waiting in the wings.

The Colts were ultra-high on Wohler as a rookie, but a preseason Lisfranc injury ended the hype before it could materialize into anything. The second-year safety is expected to play a good amount on defense as a box safety, so the Colts aren't in an awful situation entering the regular season if Haulcy is indeed inactive to start the year.

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