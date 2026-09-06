The 2025 season featured one of the most unexpected teams to rise to prominence: the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts were the league's hottest team for their first 10 games, posting a blistering 8-2 record with Daniel Jones leading the offense. However, things imploded. Indy finished 8-9 on the trail of a brutal seven-game losing streak.

Now heading into 2026, many questions remain about whether this team is for real. Can the Colts make the playoffs? Can they win the AFC South? And finally, can they shock the NFL world and win a Super Bowl?

For Iain McMillan at Sports Illustrated, the Colts are considered a distant dark horse to hoist the Lombardi Trophy when it's all said and done. McMillan used DraftKings odds, with the Colts as a massive underdog at +6000.

"Let's not forget the Indianapolis Colts were one of the best teams in the NFL last season until their Week 11 BYE. Unfortunately, they ran into injury problems at that point, including losing quarterback Daniel Jones for the year, resulting in them losing seven straight games to close out the season.

If they can play more like the team from the first half of the season through the entirety of 2026, don't be surprised if they enter the playoffs as a contender."

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks on before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts were piling up points rapidly. Through the first 10 games of the season, Indianapolis had a wild +114-point differential. In short, they averaged 11.4 points per game more than their opponents in that timeframe.

Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. (now with the Pittsburgh Steelers), Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren were humming behind a bruising offensive line led by Quenton Nelson.

Along with the explosive offense, Lou Anarumo's defense complemented Shane Steichen's game plan well.

As McMillan brings to light, Indianapolis sustained injuries to its most important players, which undoubtedly contributed to the team falling off of a cliff after their Week 11 bye.

Jones fractured his fibula and suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. Charvarius Ward dealt with concussions. Sauce Gardner missed time with a calf setback. DeForest Buckner had a neck injury.

Losing these key names took away some of the most talented players that Indianapolis has on the roster.

The good news is that the Colts' offense is mostly intact, minus Pittman, whom the franchise traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As for the defense, it looks quite different. Below are some of the draft picks and new additions to Anarumo's side of the ball for the 2026 campaign.

CJ Allen | Linebacker (Drafted 53rd overall)

A.J. Haulcy | Safety (Drafted 78th overall)

Akeem Davis-Gaither | Linebacker (Free agent signing)

Cam Taylor-Britt | Cornerback (Free agent signing)

Arden Key | Defensive end (Free agent signing)

Micheal Clemons | Defensive end (Free agent signing)

Indianapolis parted ways with some franchise staples in Zaire Franklin (Linebacker), Nick Cross (Safety), and Kwity Paye (Defensive end). This led to a defensive morphing for Anarumo.

Aug 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts are a colossal underdog to win the Super Bowl, but they must make a push for the title this year, or the team may look very different in 2027.

The Colts must figure out how to replicate their success this year past just 10 games.

The offense was the hammer that pulverized opponents, and luckily, they've only lost Pittman.

As for the defense, it looks far different than last year. This means that it could potentially be the X-Factor in determining if the Colts can overcome such immense odds to win the franchise's first Super Bowl since the 2006 season.

All the pressure is on Shane Steichen to coach his team to the title.

As for Chris Ballard, he's hoping the team he's assembled in his 10th year as general manager can defy the underdog status and snag a Super Bowl win.

This is the last-gasp effort for the Colts' regime after several seasons of mediocrity and disappointment.

It will be interesting to see if they can rise to the occasion.

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