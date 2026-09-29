One of the weakest areas on the Indianapolis Colts' roster is the wide receiver corps, and that's no secret.

Even before Indy's money man, Alec Pierce, left Week 2's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a heel injury, the depth behind him wasn't the greatest.

Now, with Pierce slated to miss significant time, names like Keenan Allen, Darius Slayton, and Laquon Treadwell occupy the wideout room.

As you can see, this isn't a formidable group that will intimidate many secondaries.

However, one pass-catcher has surfaced as a fantastic talent, and has effectively filled in as Indy's top wideout. That player is one Josh Downs.

Let's begin.

Elite Route-Running

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) makes a catch against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Colts drafted Downs, one of his best qualities as a receiver was his crisp route-running. Now entering his fourth season with Indy, he's only continued building that skill.

4 catches for 72 yards at the half for Josh Downs pic.twitter.com/52qyNyYiG0 — Downs 2 Business (@downs2business) September 27, 2026

Downs is a route technician, and while he's most effective on quick routes for immediate throws, he's shown he can be a problem in the intermediate and deep game, as well.

As I mentioned, Downs typically lines up in the slot, but with Pierce out, he's also being used as an outside receiver. This was even the case when Pierce was still on the field.

His snap count alignment this season has seen him line up as a boundary target 26 times.

If we account for his 96 total pass snaps logged, 27.1 percent of those have been as an outside target.

The Colts wouldn't put Downs in that designation without having full confidence in his expansive route tree knowledge and execution.

While Allen has been known as one of the NFL's best route-runners through his time in the league, Downs has surpassed him at this point.

Even when Pierce returns to 100 percent, he likely won't touch the route prowess that Downs possesses.

Downs does many things at a high level, but the way he leaves defenders grasping at air in coverage is arguably his top quality.

Surefire Hands

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) makes a catch against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Downs isn't just a surgical route-runner; he also has incredible hands and can make catches in a wide radius despite his 5'9" stature.

In 50 career games, he's secured 66.9 percent of his targets, and while that number has dropped to 58.3 this year, quarterback Daniel Jones has been throwing against heavy blitzes and pressure.

Even with this being the case, Downs has made contested catches and circus snags. One play that perfectly encapsulates his catching ability was actually an incompletion against the Houston Texans.

Downs tracked the football to the right sideline, turning around at the last second to haul in a ridiculous one-handed grab against Texans safety Jalen Pitre.

Sadly, he pulled in one foot, but the catch was a spectacle.

Josh Downs with almost the catch of the year if he was able to get both feet in pic.twitter.com/gj0k6y5Boo — NFLALL22EDITS (@NFLALL22EDITS) September 27, 2026

Downs received 11 targets against Houston, proving that Jones and Shane Steichen are trying to get him the ball as much as possible.

Downs' catch percentage will rise as the season goes along, and he'll continue to have the best hands on Indy's offense.

All-Around Best

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) runs with the ball Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pierce is clearly the best deep threat and top contested catch talent, but no pass-catcher on the Colts roster touches Downs' versatility and all-around ability.

Whether its route-running, hands, yards after catch, or football IQ, Downs is the best at them all when we talk about the Colts' wide receivers.

Pierce will miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve, and there's no clear timeline for his return; Downs will need to step up and be that all-around receiver more than ever.

Luckily, Indianapolis has a bruising ground attack led by Jonathan Taylor, one of the best tight ends in the league, Tyler Warren, and an offensive mind in Steichen to get Downs the targets he needs.

Regardless, Downs is already showing the NFL that he's a serious pass-catcher and the best wide receiver the Colts have on contract.

Josh Downs may actually be the #Colts’ best receiver.



Even when Alec Pierce is back. — Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake) September 28, 2026

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