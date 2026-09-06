Last season saw a step in the right direction for Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Laiatu Latu. After being the first defensive player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, expectations were high.

Latu secured 4.0 sacks in his rookie year, but leaped forward in year two with a team-leading 8.5 sacks and 61 quarterback pressures.

Heading into year three, Latu is seen as Indy's premium edge rusher with expectations to eclipse the 10-sack mark for Lou Anarumo.

However, Seth Walder at ESPN believes that Latu will step in the wrong direction with his sack totals. Walder projects Latu to conclude 2026 with a mediocre 6.4 sacks.

Laiatu Latu had his best day of training camp so far today.



Feels like a big year is coming. pic.twitter.com/Hh7TjubBHz — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) August 8, 2026

If Walder's projection comes true and Latu struggles this season, it could be a long year for Anarumo's pass-rush.

Indianapolis is banking on Latu becoming a Pro Bowl-level defensive end, and he'll need to meet that forecast since the Colts don't have a prominent player at the opposite edge spot.

Latu's compadres in the edge room consist of the following players.

Arden Key

Jaylahn Tuimoloau

Micheal Clemons

George Gumbs Jr. (Rookie)

Caden Curry (Rookie)

Arden Key and Micheal Clemons were acquired during free agency to provide a veteran presence in the edge room, but neither is much of a difference-maker.

Jaylahn Tuimoloau was taken last year in the second round of the NFL Draft to develop into a capable defensive end, but didn't make an impact last year and will likely rotate with Key in the defensive trenches.

Lastly, Caden Curry and George Gumbs Jr. are rookies who won't be expected to shoulder much responsibility despite each having an impressive camp and preseason.

This puts even more pressure on Latu to climb the ladder with a breakout season in 2026.

Latu is immensely talented, possessing impressive speed, bend, and versatility off the edge. If you ask Anarumo, he thinks Latu will reach, or eclipse, that highly-sought-after 10 sack mark.

Lou Anarumo on Laiatu Latu:



“He was on his way to 10 plus sacks last year, I think he’ll get there this year without a doubt.”



Agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/5rUShje9tM — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) May 15, 2026

Indianapolis has been starving an edge rusher to be a 10-plus sack guy since 2019 when Justin Houston recorded 11. Latu was drafted to fit that role, and has a chance to do it this year.

I think Latu has the skills to do it, but it could be an uphill battle with how much the rest of the defensive end room lacks talent.

It's not to say a rotation of names like Key, Tuimoloau, and Clemons can't work well, but the potential of this crew is limited.

Luckily, Indianapolis still has the dynamic defensive tackle duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. But they're both 32, and Buckner has dealt with injuries over the last two years. As for Stewart, he's hardly a pass-rushing threat.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) runs after an interception against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In short, Latu will have his work cut out for him this year. Could Latu become such a problem that he doesn't necessarily need as much support as some think? Sure.

However, the edge room looks like the weakest position on Indy's defensive depth chart, and Latu is truly the only name that stands out.

While I think that Walder's sack prediction for Latu is on the low end, I can understand where he's coming from.

Latu's sack total is one of the tougher predictions to make. Regardless, he needs to have a big season, or this Colts defense may struggle to stop opposing pass attacks in 2026.

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