Earlier this year, the Indianapolis Colts were doing everything possible to work out a deal for quarterback Daniel Jones after a surging 2025 campaign, where we saw the best from the former New York Giant.

Indianapolis didn't want to let Jones hit free agency, so they placed a transition tag on him worth $37.8 million.

This gave Jones the chance to seek another contract, but allowed Indy to match it with no draft compensation. While risky, it was cheaper than using the franchise tag.

This move was classified as the top offseason move from Indianapolis by Mike Sando of The Athletic.

"A case can be made that the Colts didn’t need to tag Jones at all, because he would have given them a chance to match an outside offer. But why take chances with your starting quarterback?

The transition tag gave Indy the protection it needed before signing him to a two-year deal at the franchise-tag value.

The situation was a little complicated because Jones started hot for the Colts, trailed off and then suffered a torn Achilles tendon. The solution wound up being straightforward."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) catches the snap Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Personally, I wasn't a fan of the transition tag when the Colts slapped it on Jones.

While it was around $6 million cheaper than the franchise tag, it would've given Indianapolis zero draft compensation if Jones were to have accepted a deal elsewhere, and the Colts decided not to match it.

The franchise tag seemed more appealing because, if the Colts didn't match another team's offer, they would have received two future first-round picks.

Ultimately, the transition tag showed Indy's confidence that Jones would stay while saving some coin in the process.

There are several questions surrounding Jones heading into his second season as the Colts' quarterback.

Can he replicate what we saw him do last year? Will he be able to operate the offense as effectively without Michael Pittman Jr.? Can he fully recover from his Achilles injury, and finally stay healthy for a full season?

The good news is that he's been throwing effectively and confidently during OTAs, which, considering the severity of the Achilles injury, is a huge positive for the franchise.

Close up of #Colts QB Daniel Jones. He tore his right Achilles on Dec. 7. Already back competing.



176 days. pic.twitter.com/0IzkrlHfI3 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 1, 2026

While Jonathan Taylor is the engine of Indy's offense, and perhaps the most important factor in it operating accordingly, Jones staying under center is the binding of the book.

Indianapolis is craving some consistency at quarterback for a full season. Indianapolis hasn't had one quarterback play all 17 games since 2021, when the team had Carson Wentz leading Frank Reich's offense.

Since then, it's been a wild mix of Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Anthony Richardson Sr., Gardner Minshew, Joe Flacco, Jones, Philip Rivers, and Riley Leonard.

Nine QBs over the last four years is a pure eyesore, and that equals out to a staggering 2.25 different quarterbacks to play through that time frame.

Jones looked like a Pro Bowler and was an MVP candidate before Indianapolis fell straight through a portal to the center of the earth last year.

The hope is that he can be 100 percent by Week 1, channel the energy that led to him being so successful last year, and seamlessly operate the offense surgically again.

If Jones can integrate well in 2026, this will put Indianapolis in the best position to succeed and help them get through a brutal five-week stretch to start their campaign.

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