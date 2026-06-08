Indianapolis Colts 2026 Positional Spending: Defense & Special Teams

The Indianapolis Colts kick off their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday following the conclusion of their voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) period, which wrapped late last week.

With the second wave of NFL free agency underway, where do the Colts stand in terms of positional spending for the 2026-27 season? Colts On SI breaks down their place amongst the rest of the league on offense, defense, and special teams.

After already covering the offensive side of the ball, this article will cover both the defense and special teams when it comes to positional spending compared to the rest of the league.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how many resources the Colts are spending on its defense (and special teams unit).

Note: All numbers reflected are cap hits via Spotrac.

Defense - $132.34 million (No. 8 in the NFL)

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, GERMANY; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) and Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) react against the Atlanta Falcons during the Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters via Imagn Images | Lisi Niesner/Reuters via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts are spending the 8th-most among all NFL teams on their defense for the upcoming season.

General manager Chris Ballard is going as all-in as possible for Lou Anarumo's defense, and with the 7th-most cap space remaining ($31.9 million), he could continue strengthening the defensive roster by adding a proven veteran before the regular season arrives.

EDGE - $15.22 million, 4.93% of the cap (No. 26)

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) laughs with defensive linemen Friday, July 25, 2025, ahead of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts's defensive end room is made up of players on rookie contracts who are expected to take the next step in Laiatu Latu and Jaylahn Tuimoloau, veteran rotational pieces in Arden Key and Michael Clemons, and rookies who have yet to step foot on an NFL field in Day 3 (rounds 4-7) picks George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry.

Still, the four non-rookies in question each have a 2026 cap numbers that sits in the 12-22 range as far as most expensive hits go. The Colts aren't skipping out on adding a big-time contributor, but rather are betting on Latu to emerge into stardom.

General manager Chris Ballard could (and probably should) add another veteran edge defender to the mix before the regular season arrives, but as of now the Colts are prepared to move forward with their rotation as is.

Defensive Tackle - $47.64 million, 15.43% of the cap (No. 9)

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walk onto the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts' defensive tackle room is as strong as its been in the Ballard era thanks to its new-look depth behind the star duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

The 32-year-old duo of Buckner and Stewart has held down the interior defensive line for the past several seasons, and now post two of the biggest cap hits on the roster. Buckner's $26.6 million cap hit is the team's biggest number, while Stewart's $14.25 million hit is the 7th-most and is the last year of his current deal.

Meanwhile, fourth-year tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore has blossomed into a legitimate pass rusher, and newcomer Colby Wooden, whom the Colts got in return for longtime leader Zaire Franklin, is expected to be the best depth the aforementioned duo has had since they teamed up ahead of the 2020 season.

Linebacker - $15.90 million, 5.15% of the cap (No. 25)

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As expected, the Colts are paying pennies for its linebacker room this season. This comes after a full-blown overhaul of the position room, a strategic effort that resulted in the Colts adding youth and speed to its front seven.

Second-round pick CJ Allen is expected to be Lou Anarumo's green dot as a rookie, while veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither, third-year player Jaylon Carlies, and rookie Bryce Boettcher will battle it out for the WILL linebacker role.

Davis-Gaither's $2.725 million cap hit is the highest number of the room, whereas Allen's $1.659 million cap hit is second.

Cornerback - $41.72 million, 13.51% of the cap (No. 5)

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in action against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General manager Chris Ballard traded the farm for superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner at the 2025 trade deadline to pair alongside Charvarius Ward Sr., and now the star-studded duo is poised to continue what they started in their two games together in 2025.

Like the duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, Gardner and Ward both have Top 10 cap hits for the 2026 season. Ward's cap hit is the third-most on the team at $19.89 million, a jump back to typical AAV after his first year with the Colts was just $9 million.

Gardner's first full season with the Colts will operate simliarly to Ward's, as his 9th-biggest cap number in 2026 ($9.5 million) will soon replicate his actual value when his cap numbers will more than double after this season. The Colts are able to employ such a star-studded duo thanks to this minor cap manipulation, and now they hope the pairing will take them the distance.

Safety - $27.76 million, 8.99% of the cap (No. 6)

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) looks on in the first quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Colts let Nick Cross walk in free agency to replace him via an aggregate of players, but they're still paying top dollar thanks to Cam Bynum's presence in the defensive backfield.

Bynum's $15 million cap hit for 2026 is the 6th-highest number on the roster, but the Colts are more than happy to pay a premium for the luxury that is him leading the charge from the backend.

Indianapolis is anticipating third-round pick safety A.J. Haulcy to ultimatley earn the opening at strong safety, but second-year defender Hunter Wohler and veteran safety Juanyeh Thomas won't make it easy on him.

Special Teams - $6.73 million (No. 14 in the NFL)

Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes (46) congratulates Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) after a made field goal during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Kicker - $2.57 million, 0.83% of the cap (No. 15)

Punter - $2.55 million, 0.83% of the cap (No. 10)

Long Snapper - $1.61 million, 0.52% of the cap (No. 10)

It's impressive that the Colts are only paying the 15th-most at the kicker position, considering they're currently rostering two placekickers, both of whom were near-perfect on field goal attempts during their respective runs with the team last season.

Spencer Shrader is expected to earn his job back after having his season ended early with a complete ACL/MCL tear, but Blake Grupe is just as determined to continue his upward trajectory with the team that gave him his most recent opportunity.

There's not much else to be said about punter Rigoberto Sanchez and long snapper Luke Rhodes other than suggesting that they might even be underpaid relative to how much others across the league are making. I'd argue each is at least top five at their respective positions, so keeping them both around at the 10th-highest rate is a big win.

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