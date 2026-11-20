The Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed under the bright lights Thursday night, falling 26-3 to the Houston Texans in a game that somehow looked even worse than the scoreboard suggests.

Indianapolis (3-8) managed just eight first downs, 167 total yards, and went 1-for-11 on third down. Houston scored 26 unanswered after the Colts' opening field goal.

Everything about this team looks uninspired. And somehow, the defense is now giving us more hope than the offense, something you never would've guessed watching the first few weeks of this season.

It's the Colts' second straight road divisional beatdown. Here are my Week 11 position grades.

Quarterback: D

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks on from the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones has to go. I still think he's this team's best quarterback, and I don't dislike him, but 12-of-27 for 144 yards and an interception simply isn't getting it done.

To his credit, he pushed the ball downfield more than usual before Anthony Richardson entered late.

At this point, Shane Steichen has to seriously consider making a change at quarterback, even if no one on this roster would look good behind this line.

Running Back: F

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oto'o (39) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan combined for just 28 rushing yards, with McGowan exiting due to a hamstring injury.

When the passing attack is this hopeless, you have to have success running the ball. This was a piss-poor performance.

Wide Receiver: D+

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Gould led the group with 48 receiving yards, and no other wideout topped 30.

Poor quarterback play doesn't help, but these guys aren't consistently creating separation, either.

Tight End: D-

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oto'o (39) and safety Calen Bullock (2) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren's lone catch for 22 yards accounted for the entire position group's receiving production.

Add in the horrible blocking, and there's not much positive to say here.

Offensive Line: F

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Goncalves (71) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both starting tackles were out, and boy, did it show.

Houston's front absolutely feasted all night, generating pressure on more than half of Indianapolis' dropbacks while the rushing attack managed just 38 yards.

Defensive Line: C-

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) celebrates after he sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adetomiwa Adebawore remains the lone bright spot, recording seven pressures, seven tackles, and the Colts' only sack.

Adebawore entered Week 9 leading NFL defensive tackles with a 16.1% pressure rate, but the rest of this group got bullied, particularly against the run.

Linebacker: C-

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Allen continues to look like a legitimate building block, finishing with a game-high 16 tackles.

Bryce Boettcher had his moments, but beyond Allen, this was a pretty average night.

Cornerback: F

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) and safety AJ Haulcy (25) tackle Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missing Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward certainly hurt, but the remaining corners were dismantled.

C.J. Stroud finished 21-of-27 with three touchdowns, and Houston found big plays whenever it needed them.

Safety: B-

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) intercepts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A.J. Haulcy grabbed his first career interception, while Cam Bynum nearly had another before replay overturned it.

The safeties weren't perfect, but they were probably the defense's best unit.

Special Teams: D+

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Shrader finished 1-for-3, missing from 56 yards before having a 62-yarder blocked.

Difficult kicks, sure, but execution from this unit was downright bad.

At 3-8, this team isn't just losing. It's getting embarrassed, and unless something changes quickly, things could get even uglier in Indianapolis.

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