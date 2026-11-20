Colts Position Grades: Another Embarrassing Divisional Beatdown
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The Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed under the bright lights Thursday night, falling 26-3 to the Houston Texans in a game that somehow looked even worse than the scoreboard suggests.
Indianapolis (3-8) managed just eight first downs, 167 total yards, and went 1-for-11 on third down. Houston scored 26 unanswered after the Colts' opening field goal.
Everything about this team looks uninspired. And somehow, the defense is now giving us more hope than the offense, something you never would've guessed watching the first few weeks of this season.
It's the Colts' second straight road divisional beatdown. Here are my Week 11 position grades.
Quarterback: D
Daniel Jones has to go. I still think he's this team's best quarterback, and I don't dislike him, but 12-of-27 for 144 yards and an interception simply isn't getting it done.
To his credit, he pushed the ball downfield more than usual before Anthony Richardson entered late.
At this point, Shane Steichen has to seriously consider making a change at quarterback, even if no one on this roster would look good behind this line.
Running Back: F
Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan combined for just 28 rushing yards, with McGowan exiting due to a hamstring injury.
When the passing attack is this hopeless, you have to have success running the ball. This was a piss-poor performance.
Wide Receiver: D+
Anthony Gould led the group with 48 receiving yards, and no other wideout topped 30.
Poor quarterback play doesn't help, but these guys aren't consistently creating separation, either.
Tight End: D-
Tyler Warren's lone catch for 22 yards accounted for the entire position group's receiving production.
Add in the horrible blocking, and there's not much positive to say here.
Offensive Line: F
Both starting tackles were out, and boy, did it show.
Houston's front absolutely feasted all night, generating pressure on more than half of Indianapolis' dropbacks while the rushing attack managed just 38 yards.
Defensive Line: C-
Adetomiwa Adebawore remains the lone bright spot, recording seven pressures, seven tackles, and the Colts' only sack.
Adebawore entered Week 9 leading NFL defensive tackles with a 16.1% pressure rate, but the rest of this group got bullied, particularly against the run.
Linebacker: C-
CJ Allen continues to look like a legitimate building block, finishing with a game-high 16 tackles.
Bryce Boettcher had his moments, but beyond Allen, this was a pretty average night.
Cornerback: F
Missing Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward certainly hurt, but the remaining corners were dismantled.
C.J. Stroud finished 21-of-27 with three touchdowns, and Houston found big plays whenever it needed them.
Safety: B-
A.J. Haulcy grabbed his first career interception, while Cam Bynum nearly had another before replay overturned it.
The safeties weren't perfect, but they were probably the defense's best unit.
Special Teams: D+
Spencer Shrader finished 1-for-3, missing from 56 yards before having a 62-yarder blocked.
Difficult kicks, sure, but execution from this unit was downright bad.
At 3-8, this team isn't just losing. It's getting embarrassed, and unless something changes quickly, things could get even uglier in Indianapolis.
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Michael Greene is a graduate of Indiana University and the Scouting Academy. He's in his first year covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL, with a unique focus on fantasy football.Follow MGreeneNFL