5 Draft Prospects Who Perfectly Align With Colts

It's officially time for the NFL draft. While Round 1 won't feature any selections from the Indianapolis Colts, Chris Ballard and Co. must treat Friday (Rounds 2 and 3) and Saturday (Rounds 4-7) like the most important they've ever approached.

The biggest needs for Indianapolis' roster are starter-quality players at linebacker and defensive end. Also, they'll need a capable WR3 and depth players on the interior of the offensive line, as well as safety.

With this in mind, it's time to reveal my five perfect fits for these key needs as Indianapolis embarks on the most vital season of Ballard's tenure as GM.

Starter-Level Defensive End | Malachi Lawrence

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence (DL48) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A true force off the edge is desperately needed to pair with Laiatu Latu, which is why I hand-selected UCF's Malachi Lawrence.

There's a good chance he's off the board by the 47th pick, but there's also a likelihood that Indianapolis trades up a few spots if he's starting right at them.

Lawrence's sack numbers aren't necessarily incredible, but it's the relentless pressure he puts on QBs that is his feature talent. This, of course, was what Indianapolis grossly lacked in 2025.

Per Pro Football Focus, he notched a fantastic 89.5 pass-rushing grade in 2025 while adding 40 pressures in 12 games. He's also a true run-stuffer, posting 28.0 tackles for loss through four collegiate seasons.

This is just what the Colts need, and in the right system, Lawrence could turn into that double-digit sack defender that has eluded Ballard all these years.

Starter-Level Linebacker | Jacob Rodriguez

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

My personal favorite player in this draft is the dynamic and efficient linebacker, Jacob Rodriguez. A former quarterback, Rodriguez embodies everything an NFL team needs in a linebacker.

He put up excellent numbers as a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but the 2025 campaign is where he become a complete menace to opposing offenses.

Rodriguez was the Bednarik and Nagurski winner, an All-American, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and fifth in Heisman voting last year. As for his statistics? Feast your eyes.

14 games

128 tackles (63 solo)

11.0 tackles for loss

4 interceptions

6 pass breakups

7 forced fumbles

It's quite simple, Rodriguez is a playmaker, and is always around the football making plays, or taking it away, for the defense he supports.

I believe the Colts need edge rusher more than linebacker, but it would be a difficult task for Ballard to pass on Rodriguez if he's available.

He's elite in coverage, run defense, tackle efficiency, and forcing turnovers. His abilities and consistency can elevate Indy's defense to new heights.

WR3 | Ted Hurst

Nov 1, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst (16) makes a touchdown catch against the Connecticut Huskies in the second quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Forget that Ted Hurst comes from a little-known college like Georgia State, and focus on his lightning-bolt-like play style.

Hurst has a large frame, standing at 6'3" and weighing just north of 200 pounds. He pairs that size with incredible athleticism, speed, strength, and the propensity to break open massive plays.

Hurst only played two seasons for Georgia State, but in that short time, he put together an incredible stat line. Regardless of the level of competition, this is a receiver who can take over the gridiron.

Through 24 games, he hauled in 127 catches for 1,965 receiving yards, 15.5 yards per catch, and 15 touchdowns.

Hurst isn't much of a blocker at the position, and will need to expand his route tree to take the next step. But given his wide receiver's coach would be the all-time great Reggie Wayne, the upside is too great to miss.

Putting Hurst behind Alec Pierce and Josh Downs will help take the attention off of the rookie to allow his transition into the NFL to be a smooth one.

Factor in Tyler Warren and Jonathan Taylor, and this Colts offense could bring out the best in what Hurst has to offer.

Depth Safety | Bud Clark

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan (1) and safety Bud Clark (21) celebrate the interception made by Clark against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Colts saw Nick Cross leave in free agency, but it appears that Indianapolis believes enough in Hunter Wohler to step in beside Cam Bynum.

Still, depth is needed at safety even with Juanyeh Thomas and Jonathan Owens getting signed, and TCU's Bud Clark is ideal.

Clark's athletic profile is what Ballard seeks, and he has a wealth of experience to bring to Lou Anarumo's defense, even as a rookie.

Clark played six years with the Horned Frogs, but took off in year three and never looked back.

Clark never dipped under three picks in his last four years and totaled 21 pass breakups through 61 career games.

He's also a demon once he gets the ball in his hands, indicated by his two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Clark will need time to adjust to the NFL, but he has the skills and playstyle to possibly jump over Thomas and Owens to become Indy's primary rotational safety.

Depth Interior Offensive Lineman | Jager Burton

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When it comes to offensive line depth for the Colts, players who can play multiple positions are vital. If a starter needs to miss time, it's easier to plug-and-play without a second thought.

Kentucky's Jager Burton is an excellent fit for this important task.

While he's best known as a well-rounded center out of Kentucky, Burton also has key experience playing the guard position.

This handles multiple depth needs for Indianapolis on the interior of the offensive line. For center, it helps replace long-time insurance policy, Danny Pinter, to backup Tanor Bortolini.

As for the guard spots, it pads the reserves behind Quenton Nelson and Matt Goncalves. Burton is ideal for the responsibility.

He kept his quarterback clean in 2025 with zero sacks allowed as a center, and played 379 guard snaps for the Wildcats in 2024.

Multiple players can fit the bill for interior line depth, but my top answer for Indy is Burton, who would learn from one of the best offensive line coaches in the game, Tony Sparano Jr.

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