Colts Work Out Veteran Edge Rushers as Pass Rush Struggles

The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of problems on defense right now, but one of the most pressing concerns starts up front.

Through two games, Indianapolis has allowed 1,029 total yards while ranking last in points allowed, total yards allowed, passing yards allowed and yards per play. The Colts have only four sacks, while their 28.4% pressure rate ranks near the bottom of the league.

When your secondary and linebacker rooms are this young and already struggling in coverage, you cannot consistently ask them to cover for four or five seconds.

At some point, the quarterback has to get uncomfortable.

The Edge Production Hasn't Been There

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) prepares for team drills Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most concerning part is where those sacks are coming from.

Only one sack has come from the defensive ends, and even that was a shared strip-sack between Laiatu Latu and Arden Key. DeForest Buckner, Jerry Tillery and Grover Stewart have accounted for the rest from the interior.

That is not enough from a group Indianapolis needs to lean on.

The Colts also lost Micheal Clemons to injured reserve Tuesday after he suffered a toe injury against Kansas City. Clemons played 38 defensive snaps through the first two games, and his absence now creates even more opportunities for the younger edge rushers.

Caden Curry and George Gumbs Jr. were both drafted this year as developmental pieces, and there is plenty to like about each of them.

Curry had 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss during his final season at Ohio State, while Gumbs flashed multiple times during the preseason after making the transition from offense earlier in his college career. But asking two rookies to immediately fix this pass rush is a lot.

Indianapolis needs a veteran presence in that room.

The Colts Are Already Looking

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) escapes pressure from New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson (58). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, the Colts worked out veteran defensive ends Preston Smith, Carl Lawson and David Ojabo, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Smith is easily the most accomplished of the group, with 71 career sacks and 138 starts across 11 NFL seasons.

Lawson brings 32 career sacks and also has familiarity with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo from their time together in Cincinnati. Ojabo is the youngest option and was once a second-round pick by Baltimore before injuries disrupted the beginning of his career.

None of these guys need to come in and become a 15-sack player.

The Colts just need somebody who can help set the tone, shorten the pocket and give this secondary a chance.

Indianapolis invested heavily in the back end of this defense, but coverage becomes exponentially harder when quarterbacks are allowed to sit comfortably and wait for something to open.

The young edge rushers still deserve their opportunities. Curry, Gumbs and Jaylahn Tuimoloau could all become important pieces for this defense.

But right now, this team needs production more than potential.

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