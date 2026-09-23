Colts Rookie Pass Rushers Get Huge Opportunity After Clemons Injury

The Indianapolis Colts already entered this season with questions surrounding their pass rush.

Now, two rookies are about to get a legitimate opportunity to provide some answers.

Defensive end Micheal Clemons was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering a toe injury in the Colts’ 33-30 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Clemons must now miss at least four games, creating an immediate opening in Lou Anarumo’s defensive line rotation.

Clemons signed a three-year deal with Indianapolis this offseason after spending his first four seasons with the New York Jets, where he recorded 8.5 career sacks. The Colts brought him in as another veteran piece for a room that lost Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam during the offseason.

But with Clemons sidelined, that opportunity now shifts toward rookies George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry.

The Rookies Already Flashed in August

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Caden Curry (55) celebrates a recovered fumble Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Neither Gumbs nor Curry was drafted with the expectation of immediately becoming a featured pass rusher.

That does not mean they haven't shown they are capable of earning snaps.

Gumbs, a fifth-round pick out of Florida, is one of the more intriguing developmental players on this roster. He started his college career as a wide receiver and tight end at Northern Illinois before converting to defensive end in 2023.

That raw athleticism showed throughout the preseason.

Gumbs recorded a sack against New England before making one of his biggest plays of August in the preseason finale against Detroit, forcing a strip-sack and recovering the fumble himself.

Curry might be even more prepared for an expanded role.

The sixth-round pick out of Ohio State exploded in the preseason opener against New England, finishing with five tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and two passes defensed. Shane Steichen said afterward that Curry “made a ton of plays” and that he was “really pleased with him.”

Curry continued making plays later in the preseason, recovering a fumble on special teams in the finale against Detroit after fellow rookie Bryce Boettcher punched the ball loose.

Those preseason flashes should not have been surprising considering his final season at Ohio State.

Curry recorded 11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and 66 tackles in 2025. The Center Grove product grew up just outside Indianapolis and now has an opportunity to carve out a role for his hometown team.

Their Opportunity Is Here

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (52) rushes up the field Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, during Colts Camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Laiatu Latu remains the clear centerpiece of this pass rush, while Arden Key and second-year edge Jaylahn Tuimoloau will continue handling significant workloads.

But Clemons’ absence creates snaps that have to go somewhere.

The Colts’ unofficial depth chart already has Gumbs behind Key and Tuimoloau, while Curry sits behind Latu on the opposite side. Both rookies made the 53-man roster after productive preseasons, and both now have a four-game window to prove they deserve more than a developmental role.

Indianapolis desperately needs someone else in this edge room to emerge.

Gumbs and Curry are about to get their chance.

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