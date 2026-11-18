The Indianapolis Colts are entering the final stretch of the 2026 season, and their rookie class has experienced a variety of different developments along the way. Some players have established themselves as regular contributors, while others are still working to carve out their respective roles.

With Indianapolis looking toward the future, the remaining games will be especially important for evaluating the team's young talent. Several rookies have already taken on larger roles, providing the Colts with a better understanding of what they have moving forward.

Here's a look at how Indianapolis' rookies have performed through 10 games of the 2026 season.

CJ Allen

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Allen's rookie season has taken a positive turn over the last several weeks. After dealing with injuries that limited his availability early in the year, the second-round pick has found his footing and established himself as the new leader of the Indianapolis defense, likely for years to come.

Allen has recorded 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks across seven games (three starts). His first career start against the Jacksonville Jaguars was particularly encouraging, as he finished with a team-high 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, and his first NFL sack.

Since then, Allen has only gotten better. He followed up his performance in Jacksonville with anouther double-digit tackle performance against the Dallas Cowboys. Sunday's matchup with the Miami Dolphins proved to be his most complete yet, finishing with nine tackles, a pass defended, a game-sealing sack and an interception that was called back due to a penalty.

It took a little while for Allen to fully kick things into gear, but now that he's playing consistently, he's improving with every passing week. The Colts absolutely have found a player they can build around on defense going forward.

AJ Haulcy

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Haulcy has had a difficult introduction to the NFL despite earning the starting strong safety job alongside Cam Bynum coming out of training camp.

The Colts' third-round pick has been a regular presence in the Indianapolis secondary, starting nine games, but his performance hasn't necessarily justified the consistent playing time. His 43.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 96th among 100 qualified safeties.

The coverage concerns have been particularly evident, with Haulcy allowing a 137.5 passer rating when targeted and recording just one pass breakup. He's also been credited with nine missed tackles, giving him plenty of areas to address as he adjusts to the professional level.

Haulcy has shown some flashes throughout his rookie campaign, but the overall numbers paint a difficult picture. There's still plenty of time for him to acclimate to the NFL game, but the early returns on investment haven't been great for Indianapolis.

Jalen Farmer

Indianapolis Colts guard Jalen Farmer (62) talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen after an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 42-7. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jalen Farmer has gradually worked his way into a larger role along the Colts' offensive line after beginning his rookie season as a reserve.

The Colts' fourth-round pick out of Kentucky made his first career start against Jacksonville following the Quenton Nelson trade, and his transition hasn't been without some growing pains. Per Pro Football Focus, Farmer has yet to allow a sack, but holds a pass blocking grade of only 41.8.

Bengals on both sides of the ball in the Week 10 Team of the Week! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/6CdxXk6pTf — PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2026

There have been some encouraging signs recently, though. Farmer put together his best performance of the season against Miami, earning an 83.8 overall PFF grade that ranked third among all NFL guards in Week 10, good enough to make the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week.

The Colts are still figuring out what they have in their young offensive lineman, but his recent improvement is an encouraging development as he continues adjusting to the NFL level.

Bryce Boettcher

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) rushes the ball past Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Boettcher has started to earn a larger role in the Colts' linebacker rotation as the season has progressed. The fourth-round pick out of Oregon has appeared in eight games, making four starts, and has taken advantage of increased opportunities with Akeem Davis-Gaither sidelined. Boettcher recorded a season-high 12 tackles against Dallas before following that performance with seven more against Miami. His 44 total tackles are encouraging, though there is still plenty of room for development.

Boettcher has been considerably more effective against the run, earning a 53.8 run-defense grade compared to a 36.0 coverage grade. He also recorded an 87.4 run-defense grade against Miami, the highest mark among Indianapolis defenders in the game. His limitations in coverage remain an area to improve, but the rookie has shown that he can hang with the big boys.

With Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies both on injured reserve for at least the next four games, more opportunities are coming Boettcher's way. If he can take advantage of the opportunity, he could have a longer-term future with the Colts than one might think.

George Gumbs Jr.

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (52) rushes up the field Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, during Colts Camp practice at Gand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

George Gumbs Jr. has had a relatively quiet start to his NFL career, largely due to limited opportunities in a crowded Indianapolis defensive front. The fifth-round pick out of Florida was always going to be a bit of a project at first, but he has appeared in six games so far. He has yet to record a sack or make a significant impact statistically, recording only four total tackles and two quarterback pressures.

Gumbs is still a developmental piece for the Colts, and there isn't much to evaluate given his limited playing time. With several veterans ahead of him on the depth chart, his immediate opportunities may remain limited, but the remaining games should provide another chance to get the rookie some valuable experience.

Caden Curry

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Caden Curry (55) takes the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caden Curry has become one of the more intriguing developments among Indianapolis' rookie class. He's had a relatively slow start to his NFL career, but his role began to expand considerably in the middle of the season.

Curry recorded his first career sack against Dallas in Week 9, adding a fumble recovery after also recovering a fumble against Jacksonville the previous week. He's now up to 23 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries through 10 games.

Curry's recent production is encouraging, particularly considering how limited his opportunities were early in the season. However, his playing time took a hit against Miami following Arden Key's return from injured reserve, as the sixth-round pick played just 13 defensive snaps. The Colts have several established players ahead of him along the defensive line, but Curry has shown enough in recent weeks to warrant continued opportunities.

His development will be worth monitoring as Indianapolis evaluates its young defensive front.

Seth McGowan

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seth McGowan has arguably been the most productive offensive rookie on Indianapolis' roster this season. The seventh-round running back has steadily earned more opportunities in the Colts' backfield, proving to be a valuable complement to Jonathan Taylor.

Through 10 games, McGowan has rushed for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries, averaging an impressive 5.2 yards per attempt. He's also forced 11 missed tackles, showcasing the physical running style that has made him an effective option when given opportunities.

McGowan is coming off his best performance yet, rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries in Sunday's victory over Miami. He averaged 6.4 yards per attempt and consistently made the most of his opportunities, while also setting new career highs in carries and rushing yards.

Taylor will remain the focal point of the Colts' backfield, but McGowan has done more than enough to establish himself as a promising piece of Indianapolis' future at running back.

Deion Burks

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks (80) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Deion Burks hasn't had many opportunities to make an impact during his rookie season, spending much of the first half of the year buried on Indianapolis' wide receiver depth chart.

His outlook could look considerably different over the second half of the season, however.

Following the trade of Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, Burks saw his playing time increase against Miami, logging a season-high 34 offensive snaps. His increased involvement is an encouraging development for a rookie who hasn't been able to crack the lineup before the deadline.

With Indianapolis needing to evaluate its remaining receiving options, Burks should have a chance to establish himself as a potential future asset before the season comes to a close.