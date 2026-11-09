Colts Trade Candidates Did Themselves No Favors Ahead of Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts entered Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with two of the NFL's most notable trade candidates still on their roster.

With the Nov. 10 deadline approaching, the organization had one final opportunity to evaluate its options and potentially strengthen its negotiating position before the 4 p.m. EST cutoff.

However, Sunday's performances for some notable trade targets did little to help their respective trade cases. Both players entered the week amid considerable speculation about their futures in Indianapolis, but neither gave interested teams much reason to increase their offers.

Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) drops the ball leading to an incomplete pass Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Downs had an opportunity to make a positive impression on potential suitors Sunday, but his performance against the Cowboys did little to accomplish that.

Downs finished with just three receptions for 24 yards on six targets, while dropping two passes on third down that could have helped extend drives.

The struggles are becoming increasingly difficult to overlook, particularly given the circumstances surrounding his future in Indianapolis. Since his trade request became public, Downs has appeared to be mentally elsewhere, and his recent performances have done little to suggest he's fully focused on helping the Colts turn their season around.

The two games since his trade request became public have produced just seven catches for 47 yards and one touchdown. While Downs has continued to receive opportunities in the offense, he hasn't done much with them. His inability to consistently create production has become an increasingly difficult problem for a player attempting to demonstrate his value to potential new teams.

To his credit, Downs didn't shy away from his mistakes after Sunday's loss.

"I stunk today," Downs admitted. He also pushed back on the suggestion that the trade situation had distracted him, insisting he had practiced well throughout the week and was focused on his responsibilities.

#Colts WR Josh Downs, asked if his trade request weighed on his performance:



“I don’t really have an answer for that. …”



Asked if he expects to be in Indy after the trade deadline:



“I’m not worried about that right now. I got some things I gotta fix …”@TheAthleticNFL pic.twitter.com/jR4AdF4dfz — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 8, 2026

Still, the optics aren't good. Downs has appeared increasingly disconnected from the team's situation since his trade request became public, and his latest performance only adds to the perception that a change of scenery might be best for both sides.

That doesn't necessarily mean his trade value has disappeared. Downs is still a young receiver with established NFL experience and a skill set that could appeal to teams looking for help in the slot. However, Indianapolis reportedly initially sought a third-round selection before informing interested teams that it had received an offer in the fourth-round range.

For a receiver hoping to attract a stronger return, Sunday's performance was hardly encouraging. Between his declining production, the two costly drops and the uncertainty surrounding his future, Downs hasn't done himself many favors heading into Tuesday.

Jonathan Taylor

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor has arguably been the biggest name on the NFL's trade market over the past several weeks, with multiple contenders reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring the Colts' superstar. Following the firing of general manager Chris Ballard and the subsequent trades of Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, Taylor emerged as one of the most attractive potential additions available ahead of the trade deadline due to how valuable he could be to a team looking to contend for a Super Bowl.

The Colts reportedly sought a first-round selection or a package comparable to what the Carolina Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey in 2022. The New York Giants were among the teams showing significant interest, reportedly offering a 2027 second- and fifth-round pick before ultimately pulling that offer off the table. With Indianapolis unwilling to settle for less than its desired return, Taylor's future has remained one of the biggest unanswered questions heading into the deadline.

Unfortunately, his performance against Dallas didn't exactly strengthen the Colts' negotiating position. Taylor finished with just 13 carries for 46 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per attempt, while adding five receptions for 18 yards. His most costly mistake came early in the fourth quarter when he fumbled near the Cowboys' 20-yard line, eliminating a prime opportunity for Indianapolis to take the lead.

The disappointing outing continued a recent decline in production for Taylor. He's rushed for just 258 yards over his last four appearances, averaging 4.3 yards per carry without recording a 100-yard performance. He's also now gone 16 consecutive games without reaching the century mark on the ground, an unusually lengthy drought for a player who has established himself among the league's premier backs.

Taylor has maintained that the trade speculation hasn't affected his preparation, emphasizing throughout the week that his focus remained on helping Indianapolis win. However, following Sunday's loss, he acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future when asked whether he had played his final game with the Colts.

"I'm not sure. I know as much as you," Taylor said. "If it is (my last game with the Colts), I'm very grateful for the city of Indianapolis."

Taylor also accepted responsibility for his costly fumble, explaining that he needed to do a better job securing the football regardless of the circumstances.

"No matter what happens, I gotta make sure if it touches my body, if it touches my hands, I gotta try to clamp down on it immediately," Taylor said.

There's little question that Taylor remains an attractive option for teams looking to strengthen their backfields for a postseason run. He's still just 27 years old, has eight rushing touchdowns this season and is under contract through 2028 after signing a two-year, $44 million extension in August.

However, his recent production and ball-security issues haven't necessarily given interested teams additional incentive to meet Indianapolis' asking price.

For a player who has been the face of the trade deadline this season, Sunday's performance was an unfortunate opportunity missed. Taylor hasn't erased the value he's established throughout his career, but he didn't do much to justify an already ambitious asking price.

What's Next for the Colts Ahead of the Deadline?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts have less than 48 hours to determine how they want to proceed with the remainder of their roster. Indianapolis has already informed interested teams that Daniel Jones will not be traded, but the futures of Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs remain uncertain as negotiations appear to have stalled.

Despite the amount of speculation surrounding potential deadline activity, ESPN's Stephen Holder reported Sunday that the next few days could be relatively uneventful for the organization.

According to Holder, a source believes the deadline is "pretty likely to be anticlimactic," when it comes to the Colts.

League source on trade speculation surrounding the Colts:



"This [trade deadline] is pretty likely to be anticlimactic."



Obviously, situations are fluid and deadlines spur action, so time will tell. But I am personally adjusting expectations. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 8, 2026

Additionally, per The Ringer's Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis has already informed quarterback Daniel Jones, another player recently rumored to be the subject of trade talks, will not be traded before the deadline.

The Colts informed QB Daniel Jones on Saturday they’re not trading him by Tuesday’s deadline, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.



Teams called and the Colts listened. But they never had any intention of moving him. Despite speculation, Jones is staying in Indy. pic.twitter.com/Ew0cVkmEuW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2026

That doesn't mean Taylor or Downs are guaranteed to remain in Indianapolis. However, the Colts must determine whether the offers currently available provide enough value to justify moving on from either player or whether keeping them for the remainder of the season is the better option.

Either way, the clock is ticking.

NFL teams have until Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. EST to complete and submit trades to the league. Once that deadline passes, Indianapolis will have to wait until the offseason to make additional trades. After weeks of speculation and significant roster changes, the Colts could ultimately reach Tuesday without making another major move.