Colts Trade Talks Have Stalled as NFL Deadline Approaches

The Indianapolis Colts have made it clear that their plans for the future are beginning to take priority over the remainder of the 2026 season. After trading away Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis has continued to field calls on several of its other players with the NFL trade deadline approaching.

Jonathan Taylor remains the biggest name in that conversation, and while plenty of buzz has been created around the superstar running back, a deal is far from guaranteed. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Colts have reached a standstill with Taylor and their other trade candidates, leaving the situation unresolved with less than a week to go before the Nov. 10 deadline.

“Where we're at is essentially where we've been,” Rapaport said on Good Morning Football Thursday morning. “Which is several teams interested in Taylor, willing to offer a significant pick package, but maybe not quite what (Colts interim GM) Ed Dodds…or the organization wants.”

From @GMFB: The #Colts are at a standstill with RB Jonathan Taylor and the rest of their trade candidates. pic.twitter.com/u7NkvO18rr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2026

Trade Talks Have Hit a Roadblock

Colts Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds watches on during practice | NBC Sports

The Colts' asking price for Taylor helps explain why a deal has yet to materialize. According to Rapoport, Indianapolis is seeking a package comparable to the one the San Francisco 49ers surrendered to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in 2022. That deal included second, third, fourth and fifth-round draft picks, setting a considerable benchmark for any team hoping to land Taylor.

However, interested teams don't appear willing to part with that level of draft capital. While there is no shortage of interest in the three-time Pro Bowler, the gap between what the Colts want and what potential suitors are prepared to offer has kept negotiations from progressing.

There is also another important factor at play: the Colts aren't necessarily eager to move on from Taylor in the first place.

"This is not someone they really want to trade," Rapoport said. "This is someone that they believe is a big part of their future. They'd like to build around him, so it would take a big package to get the Colts to move on from him."

That adds a layer of complexity to the situation. Indianapolis has already demonstrated a willingness to move established players as it reshapes its roster, but Taylor remains someone the organization would prefer to keep if no trade partner reaches their asking price.

With the Nov. 10 deadline approaching, the Colts will have to determine whether they are willing to adjust their expectations or stand firm and keep one of their most valuable players.

Josh Downs Could Also Be Moved

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) drops a pass Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor isn't the only prominent Colts player who could be moved. Wide receiver Josh Downs is also a potential trade candidate after requesting a trade out of Indianapolis.

According to Rapoport, Indianapolis is seeking a third or fourth-round pick in exchange for the 25-year-old. There are several teams around the league in need of help at the position, giving the Colts potential opportunities to find a trade partner before the deadline.

However, much like the Taylor situation, it remains unclear whether another team is willing to meet Indianapolis' asking price.

Downs' situation is worth monitoring over the final days before the deadline. With Indianapolis already undergoing significant roster changes, moving another established offensive player could provide additional draft capital as the organization continues looking toward the future.

What Happens Next?

The Colts have made significant changes to their roster in recent weeks, but their work ahead of the trade deadline may not be finished. Taylor and Downs remain the two most notable names to watch, though Indianapolis could potentially consider moving other veterans like defensive tackle Grover Stewart, tight end Mo Alie-Cox, quarterback Daniel Jones or cornerback Charvarius Ward.

With the Nov. 10 deadline approaching, the next few days should provide a clearer picture of how aggressive the Colts intend to be as they continue reshaping their roster.