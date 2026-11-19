The Indianapolis Colts haven't given bettors much reason for optimism, and Thursday night's primetime matchup with the Houston Texans isn't changing that.

At 3-7, Indianapolis is playing some downright ugly football. Houston is only 3-6, but the Texans enter as massive favorites for good reason.

Still, this is an AFC South rivalry under the lights. The Colts already beat Houston 19-17 earlier this season, and in divisional games, anything can happen.

When a team looks this bad, there's often value hiding in the rubble. We're 17-10 on Colts-specific best bets this season, and I'm looking to keep that momentum going.

Here are my three best bets for Thursday night.

Spencer Shrader Over 1.5 Field Goals (+104)

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) react after a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At plus money, I absolutely love the value here.

Look, I get it. This Colts offense can barely move the football, and facing Houston's defensive front won't make life any easier for Daniel Jones.

But I think Indianapolis can cross midfield a few times. Actually punching the ball into the end zone? That's a different story.

That should give Spencer Shrader plenty of opportunities, and he's been one of the few reliable players on this roster.

Shrader is 23-for-25 on field goals, with his only misses coming against Minnesota. He's cleared this line six times, including a perfect 4-for-4 performance against Houston in Week 3.

Even better, he's made nine of his 10 attempts from 50-plus yards and is tied for the NFL lead with 88 kicking points.

If the Colts get anywhere near scoring range, I trust Shrader to cash this ticket.

Ashton Dulin Over 13.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones doesn't have many proven weapons left, which makes Ashton Dulin an interesting target at such a low number.

Dulin has recorded 55 and 30 receiving yards in his last two games, clearing this line both times despite catching just one pass in each contest.

He's not a high-volume receiver, and we’re not pretending he'll suddenly become one. But with this passing attack desperate for a spark, I expect Shane Steichen to find creative ways to get him involved.

One catch could be all we need.

David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (-125)

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) rushes against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts defense has looked better lately, but let's not get carried away. Their last two opponents, Miami and Dallas, are a combined 5-14.

Now Indianapolis faces a Houston team favored by double digits, and I expect the Texans to lean on their ground game.

David Montgomery scored three touchdowns in Week 1 but hasn't found the end zone since. After missing four games with a groin injury, he's set to return with Woody Marks ruled out.

That should give Montgomery plenty of opportunities near the goal line.

I'm betting he finally gets back on the board.

The Colts might not give us much to celebrate Thursday night, but that doesn't mean we can't find a few winning tickets.

Good luck and bet responsibly.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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