The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are preparing for an important AFC South matchup on Thursday Night Football, with both teams looking to navigate the challenges of a short week.

Injuries could play a significant role in how the divisional showdown unfolds, with plenty to keep an eye on prior to kickoff. Here's a complete look at the latest injury updates for both teams, including player designations and potential implications for the matchup.

Indianapolis Colts Final Injury Report

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) stretches Wednesday, July 29, 2026, during the Colts Camp Kickoff at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OUT

TE Will Mallory (hamstring)

OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion)

DT Jerry Tillery (calf)

OT Jalen Travis (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Sauce Gardner (calf)

WR Anthony Gould (toe)

T Charlie Heck (personal)

LS Luke Rhodes (hamstring)

The biggest concern for Indianapolis heading into Thursday night's matchup is the state of its offensive line. The Colts will be without both starting tackles in Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis.

Raimann's absence is also significant after he exited Sunday's win over Miami with a concussion. Luke Tenuta replaced him at left tackle and is in line for another start against Houston. Matt Goncalves had to kick out from right guard to right tackle last week, where he played in college, and the Colts slotted Dalton Tucker in at guard next to him. That's likely the same route Indianapolis will take on Thursday night, especially with Charlie Heck listed as questionable.

The secondary could be facing an equally significant challenge. Charvarius Ward has been ruled out with a knee injury, while Sauce Gardner remains questionable after picking up a calf injury against the Dolphins. Gardner's availability will be one of the biggest things to monitor ahead of kickoff, particularly given the talented wide receivers on the Texans roster, mainly Nico Collins.

The absence of Jerry Tillery will further thin Indianapolis' defensive tackle rotation for the second straight week. Tillery leaves additional responsibilities for Grover Stewart, Adetomiwa Adebawore and Kevin Givens. The only defensive tackle on the practice squad is Cam Ball, an undrafted free agent who could easily get a call-up on gameday.

Anthony Gould and Luke Rhodes are both questionable, creating some uncertainty at wide receiver and long snapper, respectively. Rhodes would miss his second straight game should he be unable to go, being replaced by Jacob Bobenmoyer for the evening. Indianapolis is fairly healthy at wide receiver, but given the lack of consistent production in that group, missing any player would be a big deal, including Gould.

Ultimately, Gardner is the name to monitor between now and kickoff, as the Colts missing their top two cornerbacks would spell disaster for their defense against a passing offense that's been clicking over the last few weeks.

Houston Texans Injury Report

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) runs onto the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

RB Woody Marks (concussion)

TE Brevin Jordan (foot/illness)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring)

DE Danielle Hunter (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring)

LB Jake Hummel (groin)

OG Wyatt Teller (back)

Houston will be without one of its most important defensive players Thursday night, as defensive end Danielle Hunter has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Hunter has been a major part of the Texans' pass rush, and his absence should give Indianapolis' already-depleted offensive line one less player to worry about. That said, Will Anderson Jr. has already eclipsed double-digit sacks on the season, so Indianapolis' offensive line will still have their hands full.

The Texans will also be without wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who has been sidelined throughout the week with a hamstring injury. His absence leaves Houston without another option in its receiving corps, although Tank Dell has avoided a game designation after practicing fully all three days and is in line to play.

Running back Woody Marks and tight end Brevin Jordan were both also ruled out. Marks' absence could mean a larger workload for David Montgomery, who practiced fully throughout the week and carries no game designation after dealing with a groin injury.

Houston has three additional players listed as questionable, including cornerback Jaylin Smith, linebacker Jake Hummel and guard Wyatt Teller. Teller's availability is worth monitoring given the importance of maintaining continuity along the offensive line. Smith and Hummel could also affect Houston's defensive depth, although neither carries the same significance as Hunter's absence.

Overall, Hunter's absence is the biggest development on Houston's report, particularly given the Colts' offensive line concerns. Indianapolis will have an opportunity to take advantage of his absence, but Anderson and the rest of Houston's defensive front remain capable of creating problems.

On the other side of the football, Montgomery's availability provides some relief for a Texans offense losing Marks, while Dell avoiding a game designation is another positive development for Houston heading into the divisional matchup.