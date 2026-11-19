The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans could not have picked a worse primetime game to play in.

This AFC South matchup would be appointment viewing if both times were in the hunt for playoff contention; however, with the Colts being 3-7 and the Texans being 3-6, there's almost no reason for non-fans to tune in.

Sure, two evenly matched teams, even if they're both subpar units compared to the rest of the league, could make for a fun time, but this time around is much, much different.

Not only is this matchup reminiscent of the infamous 2022 Thursday Night Football showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, a game whose scores were exclusively comprised of field goals, but it comes on the same day as one of the most highly anticipated days in recent memory: the official release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Nov 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; A general view of the Vice City court during the game between the Miami Heat and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The long-awaited arrival of Rockstar Studios' most recent installment of their world-famous video game series, Grand Theft Auto (GTA), is set to be the biggest release in video game history.

This gaming series is arguably the most well-known franchise to date, though Mario has both history and longevity that could suggest otherwise. With all that said, there's a legitimate chance that this Thursday's AFC South matchup could be the sport's least-watched primetime game in NFL history.

That may seem hyperbolic, given how the league has only continued to grow, netting unforeseen exposure in the form of an international fanbase.

Surely diehard football fans will at least throw the game in question on in the background as they navigate the new-and-improved Vice City, but it won't be enough to compete with.

Grand Theft Auto VI does have one barrier to entry that the NFL does not: being an M-rated game.

Just like moviegoing, gamers must be at least 17 years old if they want to purchase an M-rated product, according to the ESRB Ratings Guide. However, times have changed drastically.

Nowadays, video game companies are doing away with physical media and are becoming fully virtual. That means anyone can purchase an M-rated game, so long as their gaming account says they're of age.

The NFL is for all ages, and that definitely gives it an advantage, but the 13-year wait for Grand Theft Auto VI has garnered the most hype that any medium has in recent memory, so much so that news sites are predicting a net loss for the economy, given how many people are expected to call off work to be part of the once-in-a-lifetime event.

This day will potentially go down in history as the last video game to earn such hype, but when it comes to Indianapolis Colts fans, this could be the turning point that finally points them in the right direction.

With that being said, let's get into why exactly the Colts' fanbase should take a few hours to watch their team, despite the end result of said game likely not mattering much in the grand scheme of things.

The Future Is Now

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) react to a fumble recovery from the sideline Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts' 2026-27 season is lost. There's no denying that.

Following general manager Chris Ballard's firing, Indianapolis Colts principal owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon has traded away multiple longtime key contributors, leaving the franchise devoid of veteran talent for the first time in a long time.

Yes, the former Colts in question ultimately didn't do enough to get the job done, but they still carried some serious talent, and now Indianapolis is left with unproven pieces.

However, those young pieces in question have recently been coming into their own, and it has made the Colts' outlook all the more promising.

It's still a bleak outlook, especially considering the Colts don't have a franchise quarterback to usher in the new era with, nor do they possess a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, but the trajectory is improving with each passing week.

When it comes to their primetime matchup against the Houston Texans, both teams are missing key starters, making the overall matchup that much more uninspiring.

The Colts will be without their veteran cornerback duo of Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr., as well as both tackles in Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis, against the Texans. Although this may seem like even more reason to not tune in as a Colts fan, there's reason to believe it'll help them out in the long run.

Second-year cornerback Justin Walley, aka the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, will get his chance to serve as the Colts' CB1. This is intriguing on its own, but couple the fact that fellow rookie in Kapena Gushiken and Johnathan Edwards will get more run as well.

Furthermore, the Colts also recently designated starting linebacker Jaylon Carlies to injured reserve. Veteran linebacker and Week 1 starter Akeem Davis-Gaither also remains on injured reserve, meaning that the rookie duo of CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher will be a starting tandem for the first time in their young careers.

Third-year offensive lineman Matt Goncalves will likely slide back out to right tackle to replace Jalen Travis, while veteran tackle Luke Tenuta is set to fill in for Bernhard Raimann as Daniel Jones' blindside protector.

Speaking of which, Daniel Jones will likely be the sole reason that some Colts fans refuse to tune in, given that he's played like the worst starting quarterback in the NFL this season (league-leading 12 interceptions), but this could very well be the beginning of something great: not only GTA's release, but Jones' inevitable demise.

Nobody should ever root for someone's failure, but the Colts are losing valuable reps with Jones manning the charge.

Colts' head coach Shane Steichen should've benched Jones weeks ago, but another unacceptable performance this week could be the final nail in the coffin that brings Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard in to finish the season.

Regardless of how things turn out tonight, Colts fans should give their team a chance to prove they deserve their time.