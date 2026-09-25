Colts Week 3: Two Major Keys to Beating the Texans

The Indianapolis Colts have spent the first two weeks of the season trying to survive two of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses.

Week 3 should be different.

Houston enters Sunday with far less firepower than Indianapolis just saw from Baltimore and Kansas City, especially with the Texans’ wide receiver room battling injuries. That means there are really no excuses for another disastrous defensive performance.

The path is pretty straightforward: take away C.J. Stroud’s most reliable option and finally stop getting bullied at the line of scrimmage.

Lock Down Dalton Schultz

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Nico Collins sidelined against Cincinnati, Dalton Schultz essentially became the Texans’ passing attack.

Schultz caught 12 of his 14 targets for 140 yards, setting career highs in both receptions and receiving yards. Eight of those catches came in the fourth quarter as Houston tried to chase down the Bengals.

Through two games, Schultz leads Houston with 16 receptions for 175 yards.

That should immediately get the attention of a Colts linebacker room that has been getting shredded in coverage.

Akeem Davis-Gaither has allowed eight catches on eight targets for 135 yards and a touchdown, while Jaylon Carlies has allowed five receptions on seven targets for another 85 yards.

Second-round rookie CJ Allen, who was expected to eventually become Indianapolis’ green-dot MIKE, has played just six defensive snaps through two games.

The Chiefs already attacked this area of the field last week, with Travis Kelce finishing with nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

If Indianapolis cannot keep Schultz from doing the same thing, it is going to be another long afternoon for this defense.

Stuff the Run

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back David Montgomery (32) during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is even simpler.

The Colts have allowed 354 rushing yards through two games, the second-most in the NFL. Opponents are averaging 177 rushing yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry against Indianapolis.

PFF has given the Colts a 31.8 run-defense grade through two weeks, the worst mark in the league by roughly 15 points.

That cannot continue.

The good news is Houston has not exactly been dominating teams on the ground. The Texans have rushed for just 184 yards on 50 attempts this season, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

But that is exactly why Indianapolis has to put its stamp on this game.

After facing Derrick Henry and Kenneth Walker III in consecutive weeks, the Colts finally have an opportunity against a rushing attack that has struggled to generate consistent production.

The linebackers have to fill their gaps, finish tackles and force Stroud to beat them without a healthy receiving corps.

Indianapolis' defense has already allowed 1,029 total yards through two games. At some point, that has to stop being explained away by the quality of the opponent.

This is the week to change it.

Lock down Schultz. Stuff the run.

If the Colts can finally accomplish those two things, they give themselves a real chance to leave Week 3 with the win they desperately need.

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