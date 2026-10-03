Colts Week 4 Best Bets: Taylor Leads the Card in London

The Indianapolis Colts are headed across the pond for Week 4, and there is plenty of value on the board in this matchup.

Through three weeks, we are 7-1 on Colts player props. A few missed reads on opposing players have brought the overall record to 7-7, but one thing has remained consistent: we are locked in on Colts props.

Indianapolis opens Sunday's London matchup against the Washington Commanders as a 4.5-point favorite, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington owns the league's 31st-ranked defensive line, via PFF, so I expect Shane Steichen to attack this game through the trenches and try to dominate time of possession.

Here are my five favorite props for Week 4.

Jonathan Taylor Over 19.5 Rush Attempts (-127)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is stopped by Houston Texans defenders Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This feels like the most obvious place to start.

Taylor has recorded 19, 24 and 23 carries through three games and has reached at least 21 carries in six of his last nine.

Washington ranks 31st in tackling with a 42.2 grade, via PFF, and everything about this matchup points toward Steichen feeding Taylor early and often.

Taylor has also been pretty good overseas. He exploded for 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Germany last season.

Darius Slayton Over 13.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) reaches for the ball against Washington Commanders cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (34) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We had Slayton on the slip last week, but he wasn't ready to go.

Now, with two weeks of practice under his belt, I trust the veteran receiver to make an impact, especially with Alec Pierce and Keenan Allen both out and Ashton Dulin questionable.

Slayton has cleared this line of 13.5 receiving yards in nine of his last 10 games and 23 of his last 27 full games.

Add in six seasons of familiarity with Daniel Jones in New York, and 13.5 yards feels extremely reachable.

Spencer Shrader Over 1.5 Field Goals (-120)

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) reacts after making the game winning field goal against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, we are riding this until the wheels fall off.

Shrader has cleared this line in eight of his last 10 games and is averaging 2.6 made field goals over that stretch, second-most in the NFL.

He drilled four field goals against Houston after making three against Kansas City. Until he gives me a reason to stop backing him, we will continue adding him to the slip.

Daniel Jones Under 31.5 Pass Attempts (-115)

Oct 2, 2026; Ware, United Kingdom; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen (right) talks with quarterback Daniel Jones (17) during practice at Hanbury Manor. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one goes hand-in-hand with Taylor's over.

Jones has gone over 31.5 attempts just once in his last seven games, meaning the under has cashed six times during that stretch.

The under also hit in each of his last two games against Washington.

If Indianapolis controls the trenches as expected, Steichen should be able to lean on Taylor and keep Jones' volume down.

Austin Ekeler Over 1.5 Receptions (-137)

Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) attempts to catch a pass during drills on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, I'm looking toward Washington's newest backfield addition.

Ekeler has cleared this line in nine of his last 10 starts and has missed it only three times across his last 30 career starts.

Indianapolis has allowed the second-most yards in the league on throws behind the line of scrimmage, and Colts linebackers should see plenty of Ekeler on checkdowns.

He also caught four passes the last time he faced the Colts.

The approach in London feels pretty straightforward: ride Taylor, trust Shrader and look for short-yardage opportunities on both sides.

Good luck and bet responsibly.

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