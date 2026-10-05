Colts Week 4 Snap Count Analysis: What’s Going on With CJ Allen?

The Colts came home from London with a 30-13 win over Washington, but the Week 4 snap counts left behind a few questions worth digging into.

Some players are earning bigger roles. Others are somehow seeing theirs disappear.

Here are the three snap-count storylines that stood out most.

What’s Going on With CJ Allen?

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, the situation is getting harder to ignore.

CJ Allen, the Colts' top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 53 overall, was active Sunday and did not play a single defensive snap. He has now played just 11 defensive snaps through four games, recording one assisted tackle.

That is strange enough for a second-round linebacker, but it gets even stranger when you consider how Indianapolis talked about Allen all offseason.

Lou Anarumo and his staff put the green dot on Allen almost immediately after he came off PUP during training camp. He wore it at Georgia, and Chris Ballard's scouting staff specifically highlighted his communication ability and green-dot potential.

Then the injuries hit.

Allen opened camp with a calf strain and later suffered a hamstring injury that Anarumo said set him back roughly a month. That explanation made sense early.

But we are now a month into the season, and Allen isn't just being eased in — he isn't playing.

Austin Ajiake had not logged a defensive snap entering Sunday and played 17 against Washington. Bryce Boettcher played 18, while Jaylon Carlies played 30.

There may also be a slight philosophical difference between Ballard's vision and Anarumo's.

Ballard's staff drafted Allen believing he could run the defense from the MIKE spot. Through four weeks, that vision has yet to materialize on Sundays.

Adetomiwa Adebawore Keeps Producing

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) celebrates a sack on Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adebawore continues to make the most of every opportunity he gets.

He played 29 defensive snaps Sunday, or 45% of the defense, and split a third-down sack with Laiatu Latu.

More importantly, Adebawore currently leads Indianapolis in pressure rate despite still operating in a limited role.

He generated four pressures and 1.5 sacks against Houston in Week 3, then followed it up with another disruptive performance in London.

At some point, production has to earn more opportunity.

Laquon Treadwell Steps Up

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson (2) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) during the third quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts needed somebody to step up at receiver with Alec Pierce on injured reserve and Keenan Allen out with a groin injury.

Laquon Treadwell answered.

Treadwell played 56 offensive snaps, tied with Tyler Warren for the most among Colts skill-position players, and led Indianapolis with five catches for 42 yards on six targets.

He entered Sunday with four catches on five targets all season, but when his role expanded, his production followed.

Treadwell may not provide the same vertical element as Pierce, but he has done exactly what Indianapolis has needed from him.

Allen's continued absence is easily the biggest snap-count story to watch moving forward.

If Allen still cannot crack the rotation as the season moves deeper into October, the questions are only going to get louder. For a player the Colts once viewed as a potential green-dot linebacker from Day 1, 11 defensive snaps through four games is becoming harder to ignore.

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