Game Balls from the Colts' Historic Victory Over the Miami Dolphins

Historic? Yes, that is a perfectly apt descriptor for the Indianapolis Colts' victory over the now 1-8 Miami Dolphins.

Given the context provided by ESPN's Stephen Holder, that is one way to describe the Colts' 24-22 win over the hapless Dolphins.

According to ESPN Research:



The Colts are the first team in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966) to win a game despite being outgained, losing the turnover battle and committing 10 more penalties than their opponent (13 to 3).



This is a Dolphins statistic. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 15, 2026

Despite the overall level of play at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, there were some players that stood out for their positive contributions in the winning effort.

Offense: Seth McGowan

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seth McGowan and Jonathan Taylor each have a case for the offensive game ball, but considering Taylor's fumble and McGowan's touchdown, I decided to bestow the hallowed honor upon the impressive rookie.

McGowan finished the game with 12 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown, good for 6.4 yards per carry.

Shane Steichen's post-game comments outlined how highly the Colts think of the seventh-round rookie, "Yeah, it's been great - he's seeing it really well, he's so explosive going through the line of scrimmage - when he sees it, he goes and gets it - but yeah, he just runs so hard and physical."

McGowan has seen his workload significantly increase since he received his first NFL carry in week 2 against Kansas City. On Sunday, McGowan's 12 carries were a career high, alongside a career-best 77 yards rushing.

The rookie's versatility and explosivity on kickoff also drew positive postgame comments from the head coach: "He's awesome, I mean, he's so physical, he cares so much, he puts in so much hard work, and so to have that versatility as a returner and a runner is awesome for our football team."

For years after the departure of Zack Moss, Indianapolis has searched for a compatible backfield partner for Jonathan Taylor. As the Colts enter an uncertain future beyond the 2026 season, their backfield seems to have found a semblance of stability.

Defense: CJ Allen

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53), safety Jonathan Owens (38) and running back Jonathan Taylor (28) run on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If all of CJ Allen's highlight plays had held up on Sunday, there would have been several voices in Colts' nation comparing the rookie's performance to another #53 who played linebacker in Indianapolis.

Despite having an interception erased by a Kenneth Harris' illegal contact penalty, Allen's presence left an indelible mark on Sunday's contest. The Georgia product finished the game with a team-leading 9 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass defense.

It was the most impressive performance of the young rookie's career, which only spans three starts of significant playing time.

"Yeah, he's flying around - I mean, he's making a ton of plays, he's wearing the green dot [and] getting that experience in there is awesome for him - I'm really excited for his growth and his development right now," said Shane Steichen after Allen's stat sheet stuffing Sunday.

After an impressive first start filled with a few routine learning moments, the young linebacker continues to make strides every week.

His progress will be one to continuously monitor as the season dawdles along. Allen is beginning to show why he should be considered a foundational piece for the next regime to build the next winning Colts defense with.

Justin Walley also made a tremendous case to take home the game ball with his performance on Sunday. The young corner bounced back from a knee injury that had sidelined him for the last two weeks to put together a sterling performance for a secondary that desperately needed it. When healthy, Walley looks to have settled in as another bright spot on a struggling Colts' defense.

Special Teams: Spencer Shrader

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Shrader has been a revelation for a Colts team that is looking for small victories anywhere they can find them.

Against the Dolphins, Shrader finished the game 1-1 on his field goal attempt. His 51-yard boot amounted to the difference in the two-point win.

Each extra point, no longer the automatic conversion they used to be, ended up carrying its weight in the close win as well.

On the year, Shrader is 8-9 from 50+ yards, with a long of 59. After a close competition throughout training camp in which he was consistently pegged as the underdog, Shrader has given Indianapolis reason to consider a high-round RFA tender in the offseason.