Colts' Daniel Jones 'Ready to Go' for Long-Awaited Return vs. Ravens

When Daniel Jones underwent surgery on his torn Achilles last December, the goal was always for the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

While many doubted Jones could return just nine months after surgery, there is no doubt now. Jones will take the field with the starting offense when the Colts battle the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Achilles is an afterthought for Jones now, which is remarkable given the timeline.

"I feel really good," Jones said on Wednesday. "I think I felt good to start camp. I feel even better now. So yeah, I think – happy with where I am physically and grateful for all the help I've had.”

The Colts protected Jones throughout the summer as he did not take a single rep in the preseason. The risk of sending him out in a game that didn’t matter outweighed the reward.

While he didn’t participate in the preseason, Jones received plenty of work in practice. Taking all the first-team reps throughout training camp, the Colts revealed that he has accumulated over 450 more throws than last year at this point, when he split the first-team reps with Anthony Richardson Sr. While there may be some rust to start, Jones and the Colts have done what they could to mitigate it.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I feel prepared," Jones remarked. "I think we do a really good job at practice simulating game-type situations and had a number of joint practices against other teams that are amped up in that same way. So, I'm prepared and ready to go.”

Jones and the Colts will have their hands full against the Ravens on Sunday. The Ravens have a new coaching staff with head coach Jesse Minter, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. It can be challenging to prepare for new coaches when there isn't any film with their new team.

As Colts' head coach Shane Steichen said earlier this week, the key will be to study the systems those coaches were a part of in the past and lean on that experience. Jones has been doing that for a couple of weeks already, acknowledging there will be some new wrinkles that play to the players' strengths.

"I think that's the tough part, especially early in the season with new systems and new coaches," Jones admitted about the preparation. "So, you're studying the system and where those coaches come from, but also trying to keep the personnel in mind and tendencies you see or ways that guys want to play. So, I think you have to study both and be aware of both."

Against the Los Angeles Chargers and Minter's defense last season, Jones was in complete control. He finished 23-of-34 (68%) for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' victory. That performance gives the Colts confidence they can have success on Sunday, but they must execute at a high level against a Ravens' defense with playmakers at all three levels.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pass rusher Trey Hendrickson – whom the Colts pursued heavily in free agency – comes over from the Cincinnati Bengals to give juice off the edge. Roquan Smith is a do-everything linebacker and the quarterback for the defense. Meanwhile, Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey roam the secondary and always find their nose around the ball.

It's a star-studded defense for Baltimore, but the Colts are confident in their personnel as well. Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, and new addition Keenan Allen give Jones plenty of options on every play.

"I think (we have) so many different guys who can make plays with the ball in their hands and attacking defenses different ways," Jones explained. "My job is to spread it around and give them a chance to make a play. ... I'm (also) excited about our guys up front. They've had a great camp, and it all starts there. So yeah, excited about the whole group.”

It has been a long nine-month journey for Jones as he works his way back from one of the most devastating injuries in sports. But now that the hard part is behind him, it's time to prove he is still the quarterback who led the Colts to an 8-2 start in 2025 and who can lead them to their first playoff appearance in six seasons.

"Definitely excited to be out there and grateful for all the people who've helped me get to this point and being ready to play Week 1 this season after the injury and all the rehab," Jones said. "But I think when you get to that point, it's about the game. You want to be as focused as you can be on what you need to do to play at a high level and put the team in a position to win."

What better way to complete the comeback than with a statement win in Week 1.

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