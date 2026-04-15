Colts Address Their Most Pressing Need in Kiper's New Two-Round Mock

Everybody knows it, but the Indianapolis Colts desperately need help at linebacker. After a lackluster 2025 season from longtime captain Zaire Franklin, the team decided to move on from their former seventh-round pick, opening up a massive gap in the heart of the defense.

Thankfully, this year's draft provides several options for the Colts, even without a first-round pick. Combine that with the fact that general manager Chris Ballard has a fantastic record of drafting linebackers, and it looks like Indy will be okay in the long run.

The Colts don't necessarily have to use their second-round pick on a linebacker, but in Mel Kiper Jr.'s newest two-round mock draft, they do exactly that. Kiper predicts the Colts will take a chance on Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. with their 47th overall pick.

"With no first-round pick this year, the Colts should be watching the linebacker board very carefully," Kiper wrote. "They signed Akeem Davis-Gaither, but they don't really have another viable starter at the position. Hill was getting top-10 buzz last summer, but he's firmly in the Day 2 mix now after an uneven season.



He can cover a lot of ground at the second level and ran a 4.51 at the combine at 238 pounds. But he also has upside as a pass rusher, and there's a chance he plays on the edge in the pros. He'd be a good fit in Lou Anarumo's defense."

Why Hill Makes Sense

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Statistically, Hill has been among the most productive linebackers in college football over the last three seasons. Since 2023, Hill has racked up 250 total tackles, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four passes defended, and three interceptions.

As Kiper mentioned, Hill's sack numbers stand out. Having a player who can double as a pass rusher would be valuable for Indy, especially since they currently lack depth off the edge after losing Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye in free agency.

At 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, Hill's size makes the most sense at linebacker, but there could be scenarios in which he's used as a designated pass rusher. His 2,000 defensive snaps at the SEC level over the past three seasons give him an extra edge as an experienced player who could immediately make an impact as a starter.

At the same time, Hill has areas that could use improvement. His pass coverage abilities will be something the Colts take a close look at after Indy struggled all year long to defend the middle of the field. According to Pro Football Focus, Hill earned a 63.6 coverage grade last season, ranking 359th among more than 800 qualified linebackers.

PFF grades shouldn't be used as the holiest metric that tops all others, but they generally deliver a decent idea of whether that player can perform well in certain areas. At the end of the day, the Colts could use a player who can match up against elite tight ends and running backs in coverage. Hill has the size and speed to do that; it's only a matter of refining his skill set and his ability to read the game.

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