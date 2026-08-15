Colts Camp Day 11 Takeaways: Jones Throws Multiple TDs vs. Strong Defense

WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts returned to Grand Park Sports Campus on Saturday, fresh off a tie with the New England Patriots. The Colts held an hour-long indoor practice focused on red zone work, with both sides of the ball going back and forth.

Here are the top takeaways from the 11th practice of training camp.

Team

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) catches the ball Thursday, July 30, 2026, during the second of Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

– The following players did not participate: WR Alec Pierce (PUP/ankle), CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (back), LB CJ Allen (hamstring), RB DJ Giddens (hamstring), G Jalen Farmer (knee), OT Luke Tenuta (knee), WR Anthony Gould, OT Nolan Rucci, DT Derrick Nnadi.

– Josh Downs briefly left practice when he landed awkwardly on his back after catching a touchdown pass. Downs popped up quickly and tried to walk it off before coming out to be looked at by the training staff. Downs did return to action and looked like his normal self.

– The Colts tried out veteran wide receivers Josh Reynolds, Tre’Quan Smith, and Equanimeous St. Brown on Saturday. Indy is still looking to add help to their wide receiver room with Pierce and Gould sidelined. They also had rookie quarterback Mark Gronowski in for a visit.

Offense

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

– The starting offense for the Colts on Saturday was as follows: QB Daniel Jones, RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Josh Downs, WR Ashton Dulin, WR Laquon Treadwell, TE Tyler Warren, LT Bernhard Raimann, LG Quenton Nelson, C Tanor Bortolini, RG Matt Goncalves, RT Jalen Travis.

– Jones finished the day 7-of-14 (50%) during 11-on-11 sessions as the Colts' defense was sticky in coverage. While the completions were hard to come by, five of Jones' seven completions went for touchdowns. Jones found Warren, Downs, Treadwell, Dulin, and Seth McGowan for scores throughout the day. He had to hold the ball longer than usual because of tight coverage, but the Colts' wide receivers outside of Warren and Downs did Jones no favors.

– Anthony Richardson backed up his solid performance against the Patriots with an efficient showing in practice, going 5-of-7 (71%) with three touchdowns to Raylen Sharpe (twice) and Ulysses Bentley IV. Richardson was mostly accurate with the football and made good decisions as he continues to gain momentum in the QB2 battle.

– Riley Leonard was also fairly efficient, going 5-of-8 (63%) with two touchdowns to Sharpe and Bentley. Leonard desperately needed to get his confidence back after a shaky game on Thursday, and today's performance was a good start.

– Sharpe was easily the best wide receiver among the reserves on Saturday. He routinely got open against the second and third-team secondary and caught everything thrown his way. His best play of the day came on a Richardson throw where Sharpe still made the grab despite a defensive pass interference call. Sharpe is a long shot to make the roster, but he is making a claim for a practice squad spot.

Defense

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) yells to teammates on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

– The starting defense for the Colts on Saturday was as follows: DE Laiatu Latu, DT Colby Wooden, DT Grover Stewart, DE Arden Key, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB Jaylon Carlies, LB Austin Ajiake, CB Sauce Gardner, CB Justin Walley, S Cam Bynum, S A.J. Haulcy.

– Latu made his presence known in the backfield throughout Saturday's practice. The pass rusher recorded two would-be sacks of Jones and multiple pressures in 11-on-11 work. Latu won reps against Raimann and Travis on the outside and has been making more noise as camp has progressed. The key will be translating his success in practice to Sundays.

– With Ward out, the Colts had Walley line up on the outside for the majority of practice. The different position in the secondary did not change his playmaking ability as Walley had multiple pass breakups throughout the session. Walley has been one of the Colts' best players in training camp despite being tested often with Ward and Sauce Gardner covering the outside.

– Caden Curry was one of the top storylines coming out of New England as he filled up the stat sheet against the Patriots. The rookie flashed again on Saturday by recording a sack with the second-team defense. While it is still possible that Curry has a minimal role when the regular season gets here, he continues to make plays any time he is on the field. It would not be surprising to see Curry hold a role on the Colts' defensive line rotation.

Special Teams

Indianapolis Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes (46) spins a ball on his fingers during training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

– Special teams coordinator Brian Mason was at practice with a brace on his left leg after suffering a knee injury on the final play of the game on Thursday. Mason was rolled into when the play spilled onto the sidelines and went down in a ton pain. It was good to see Mason back out there with his players.

– The Colts continued to rotate a plethora of guys at the gunner during punt period. CB Cam Taylor-Britt and CB Johnathan Edwards continued to receive the first reps at gunner. The rest of the gunners were CB Robert Carter Jr., WR Deion Burks, WR DJ Montgomery, CB Mehki Blackmon, WR Raylen Sharpe, WR Eli Pancol, CB Jai'Onte' McMillan, WR E.J. Horton Jr., and WR Sahmir Hagans.

– The personal protectors during the Colts' punt period were S Hunter Wohler, S Daniel Scott, WR Ben Nikkel, and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

– While LS Luke Rhodes is healthy, the Colts gave other players an opportunity to long snap in case the former All-Pro ever suffers an injury. The players to receive reps at long-snapper were G Dalton Tucker, TE Drew Ogletree, and DE Caden Curry.

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