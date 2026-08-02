Colts Face Rising Cost to Keep Quenton Nelson After Latest Guard Deal

The price of keeping Indianapolis Colts star guard Quenton Nelson may have increased again Saturday.

The NFL world deemed Nelson as the league's second-best interior lineman earlier this offseason, and now recent movement in the guard market points to the Colts' longtime pillar demanding an even higher contract extension than before.

Bergeron Joins Top of Guard Market

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with LG Matthew Bergeron on a four-year, $96 million contract extension that includes $60 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. The deal keeps Bergeron in Atlanta through the 2030 season.

Bergeron’s $24 million average annual salary ties Dallas Cowboys G Tyler Smith for the highest at the position. Kansas City Chiefs G Trey Smith sits just behind them at $23.5 million per year.

The Falcons selected Bergeron with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has started 49 of a possible 51 games. Atlanta general manager Ian Cunningham called Bergeron “the type of player you build around” while praising his toughness, consistency and leadership.

Bergeron has developed into an important piece of Atlanta’s offensive line, but his resume doesn't compare to Nelson’s. That could be significant for Indianapolis as Nelson enters the final season of his current contract.

Nelson signed a four-year, $80 million extension with the Colts in September 2022, making him the highest-paid guard in NFL history at the time.

Four years later, the market has climbed another $4 million annually.

Nelson Could Reset Market Again

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson is scheduled to earn $18 million in 2026 while carrying a $24.2 million salary-cap hit. Unless the two sides agree to another extension, he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the season.

The Colts have not publicly indicated that a new agreement is close, and no new contract discussions were announced Saturday.

“I haven’t had any discussions. That’s not up to me," Nelson said after practice on Saturday about his looming contract talks. "I’m just really thankful to be here. Love this team. Love my teammates.”

However, Bergeron’s extension provides another clear benchmark for Nelson and his representatives.

Nelson has earned eight consecutive Pro Bowl selections, becoming the first player in Colts history to receive the honor in each of his first eight seasons. He was also named a Second-Team All-Pro following the 2025 campaign, marking the sixth All-Pro selection of his career.

The 30-year-old also remains a central part of an Indianapolis offensive line that has benefited from continuity throughout training camp.

“It's been awesome,” Nelson said Saturday. “Feel like we've had a good four days, and stuff to improve on, but Bort (Tanor Bortolini) adding a year, Gonz (Matt Goncalves) adding a year. Obviously, Bernie's (Bernhard Raimann) been doing it for a long time, but even he's finding ways to get better.”

Indianapolis will eventually have to determine what that leadership, consistency and elite production are worth moving forward.

Nelson reset the guard market once before. After Bergeron’s new deal, Big Q may now have the opportunity to do it again.

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