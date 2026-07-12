NFL Still Views Colts' Quenton Nelson as One of League's Best Interior Linemen

Left guard Quenton Nelson has been the heart and soul of the Indianapolis Colts' offense for basically the entirety of the Chris Ballard era.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has begun rolling out the site's annual summer series that polls various executives, coaches, and scouts from around the league on which players are the best at their respective positions, with the most recent installment covering interior offensive linemen.

As expected, Nelson has made the cut as one of the league's top 10 interior protectors, a list and anonymous honor that he's frequented over the years.

With that, I cover what the NFL's top front office members had to say about his play as he enters his ninth year in the league, and attempt to explain why he's destined to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee when the time comes.

NFL Opinions of Big Q

Dec 3, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) walks off the field after warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Nelson is entering his ninth season at 30 years old, but he's still got so much left in the tank, and the rest of the NFL has recognized that.

He has frequented this list throughout the article series' seven-year lifespan, earning the top spot on numerous occasions.

Entering 2026, the NFL pollers have ranked Nelson as the league's second-best interior offensive lineman, only behind Dallas Cowboys' fifth-year guard Trey Smith.

Out of 3 positions -- left guard, center, right guard -- Nelson is viewed as the second-best, which is quite the praise and recognition for a league littered with interior line talent.

"Some drop-off but still elite," an NFC executive said. "[He] was No. 1 for a long time, but the Smiths (Tyler and Trey) and [Quinn] Meinerz are on his heels.

Added an AFC exec: "Can anchor, bend, wide. Not as dominant as before but better than he was in 2024."

This anonymous AFC executive showed respect, but it goes to show how low Nelson's floor truly is, given that he was deemed the 3rd-best interior offensive lineman going into 2025. Nelson, "not being as dominant as before," goes to show just how elite he's been over the years.

It's nearly impossible to accurately depict just how impressive Nelson is at the sport, but we're going to try.

Understanding Nelson's Greatness

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) leaves the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For starters, Quenton Nelson has earned Pro Bowl Honors in each of his eight seasons in the NFL. The All-Star Game admittedly no longer holds the same weight, but it's still an impressive feat.

He began his NFL career with three consecutive first-team All-Pro nods, earned second-team honors in his fourth season despite missing four games, and is currently fresh off back-to-back second-team All-Pro honors.

Those aforementioned four missed games are Nelson's only missed time in eight seasons, which is an accolade in itself.

From mauling in the run game to protecting double-digit quarterbacks throughout his tenure as the Colts' starting left guard, Nelson's combination of elite play and consistency has epitomized what a Hall of Fame career looks like.

The easiest route to success in football is to give the rock to Jonathan Taylor and have him run behind a pulling Quenton Nelson. #Colts went 3-3 on such runs vs the Raiders, and here's how they fared:



1. 3rd & goal: touchdown

2. 3rd & 1: explosive rush

3. 2nd & 6: 1st down gain pic.twitter.com/q3Y66MFI39 — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) October 6, 2025

It's truly difficult to explain just how impressive his eight seasons in the NFL have been. From his on-field accolades to his off-the-field leadership, Nelson is simply invaluable.

Nelson's rookie contract showed a Hall of Fame career early on, and despite a couple of hiccups here and there, he's largely remained the same dominant player who will inevitably be sporting a Gold jacket.

The Indianapolis Colts are entering a must-win season, and Quenton Nelson himself is currently set to hit the open market following the postseason. Not only must the Colts win because their regime's time has finally run out, but also because ensuring that a player of Nelson's caliber sticks around is among their highest priorities when it comes to roster construction.

The Colts want Nelson to remain a Colt for life, but they need to prove to him that staying in Indianapolis will be worth his while no matter who is calling the shots, who is running the offense, or who is slinging the rock.

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