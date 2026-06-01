Indianapolis Colts Player Spotlight: Wide Receiver Josh Downs

The Indianapolis Colts have had a plethora of incredible receivers grace their halls. Now, heading into 2026, it's Alec Pierce who will take the mantle as the top pass-catcher for the offense.

Since Chris Ballard was hired as the general manager in 2017, Indianapolis has typically favored big-bodied, athletic receivers that can pose mismatch issues for opposing coverages.

That stopped in 2023 when Indianapolis took a swing at North Carolina Tarheel, Josh Downs. Despite being undersized, Downs has risen to the occasion and is poised for a bigger role in 2026.

This is part five of a series where I'll detail Colts players who may not get the limelight they deserve. Downs' story is one of overcoming adversity while becoming an ultra-reliable weapon for the Colts.

Going Against the Grain for a Diamond in the Rough

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) and Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Downs played with the Tarheels from 2020 to 2022. Downs didn't make much of an impact in year one, tallying just seven receptions for 119 yards and three touchdowns.

However, his last two seasons with the Tarheels were simply impressive, especially considering his 5'8", 171-pound frame. Below is a representation of Downs' work through those two campaigns.

2021 (13 games) | 101 catches, 1,335 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns

2022 (11 games) | 94 catches, 1,029 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns

Downs was also a factor in the return game, tallying 26 punt returns for 289 return yards. 2022 is a year to note, as Downs paired with current New England Patriots QB Drake Maye for 94 of his 342 completions.

This equates to an impressive 27.5 percent of his completions, displaying that Downs was Maye's go-to target.

Once the draft hit, it was questionable where Downs would go, but nobody figured Ballard would select him since he didn't fit the GM's typical mold at wide receiver.

Regardless, Downs was drafted by Indianapolis with the 79th-overall pick in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. It's safe to say that wide receiver coach and Colts legend, Reggie Wayne, had a part to play in acquiring Downs.

#Colts’ Reggie Wayne on Josh Downs’ growth in Year 2:



“… He’s definitely gonna be one of those guys, as his career gets longer, where he’s gonna be one of those names that everybody talk about … We still think we got a steal in him. So, we gotta take advantage of that.” pic.twitter.com/9Jdkz5Bvbp — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 26, 2024

Downs would waste no time making an impact for the Colts, and immediately showed the franchise they were right to go against the grain from their typical approach at wideout.

Immediately Reliable, Immediate History-Maker

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

As mentioned before, Downs quickly surfaced as one of the best receivers on the Colts' roster upon hitting the NFL, and made franchise history in the process.

His rookie year saw him play with Anthony Richardson Sr. and Gardner Minshew, but that inconsistency didn't stop him from breaking the Colts' record for most catches in a season by a rookie.

He hauled in 68 catches, passing Colts' legend Bill Brooks, who had 65. He accompanied those catches with 771 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 30 first downs.

Downs built on that impressive season in 2024 by stacking 72 catches for 803 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Despite being smaller, he started to show capabilities as a red zone threat.

While Downs saw his production dip in 2025, he also played with three more quarterbacks: Daniel Jones, Philip Rivers, and Riley Leonard. He'd finish with 58 catches for 566 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, Downs will be relied upon more than ever after the departure of Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Given how much production Downs has put up while playing with six different QBs through three seasons, there's little reason to believe he won't thrive in an expanded role, especially if Jones can stay healthy for all 17 games.

Outlook With Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) looks to move past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's bright, plain and simple.

Downs is an elite separator and route-runner, and has a fantastic catch radius for his size. While he's mostly been used in the slot for short-yardage plays, he's also a capable downfield threat with his quickness and vast route tree knowledge.

Yes, Pittman has been the WR1 for years, and Pierce is yet to prove he can handle that role, but Downs has shown he's able and willing to be a feature piece for Indy's offense.

"It’s not hard to see him having a career year and topping what he did in 2024"



Josh Downs is about to take off 🚀pic.twitter.com/jsGlgfexxH — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) May 16, 2026

Downs can do everything Shane Steichen needs him to, and I'm of the confident mind that Downs will set career-highs across the board in year four.

For Indianapolis to succeed this year, Downs will have to rise to the occasion. Luckily, in just three years, he's displayed every ability to make that happen in 2026.

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