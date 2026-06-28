Top Colts of 2026: Rookie Jalen Farmer Projects to be OL's Sixth Man at No. 25

The Indianapolis Colts added some much-needed insurance across the offensive line to kick off Day 3 (rounds 4-7) of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting former Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer with the 113th overall pick.

The Colts became desperate for offensive line depth following the departure of longtime right tackle Braden Smith, as their swing tackle from the 2025-26 season, Jalen Travis, was immediately slated as his replacement with noone to follow suit of the depth chart's pecking order.

Not to mention they also lost mainstay backup across the interior in center Danny Pinter, but he's expected to be replaced by third-year interior offensive lineman Dalton Tucker.

Farmer is projected to have a big role as a rookie, becoming the de facto sixth man of the Colts' offensive line. Today, we begin our series breaking down the Indianapolis Colts' top 25 players of 2026, and Farmer checks in at No. 25.

Background

The Colts drafted Jalen Farmer out of Kentucky with their first of two fourth-round selections at pick No. 113. Not only did he check the Colts' boxes when it came to the necessary physical tools required, but he also presented the ideal mindset and playstyle to slide in seamlessly under OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr.

At 6'5" and 312 lbs, Farmer's blend of physicality and finesse in the run game propped him up as a prospect, but he also showcased promising pass-blocking numbers during his last season at Kentucky.

Farmer allowed 14 pressures and three sacks across 457 pass-blocking snaps in 2025, but after diving into the film, at least half of those pressures counted against him could be attributed to his teammates on the offensive line.

The biggest ringing endorsement of all regarding Farmer's game comes from Tony Sparano Jr., who fought like hell to get him in the building.

Sparano Jr.’s conviction in Jalen Farmer is so apparent, not only by his own words, but also by the #Colts war room’s reaction when he arrives to celebrate said draft selection.



🎥: @Colts https://t.co/RxH86gKHkC pic.twitter.com/EFmmsUSYYe — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) May 6, 2026

On the surface, Farmer seems like a perfect addition to the current Colts' offensive line room, but he feels like a match made in heaven for Sparano Jr. after you hear him talk about the young player's potential and how he aims to utilize him.

Sparano Jr. believes that Farmer is among the most powerful players in the 2026 NFL Draft class, but his additional mix of agility and length poses a real threat across the offensive line.

The 21-year-old exclusively played at right guard during his two seasons as a starter at Kentucky, but Sparano Jr. and general manager Chris Ballard believe Farmer would have no problem sliding out at tackle and becoming the team's swing tackle if need be.

Outlook

Third-year tackle-to-guard convert Matt Goncalves appears to have found a new home at Farmer's most-experienced positon, right guard, after sliding inside to take advantage of an opportunity of his own last season, but don't count out the rookie just yet.

We'll see just how pro-ready Farmer is once the pads come on during the early stages of training camp later this summer, but even without having taken a true professional rep, he presents a promising outlook as a rookie.

Farmer's most likely starting destination sits at right tackle, where second-year tackle Jalen Travis is expected to start, but even if he doesn't earn a starting role, it's more likely than not that he gets some real run as a rookie, whether that be at guard or tackle.

Injuries across the offensive line are almost inevitable given the destructive nature that each snaps brings, and Farmer enters training camp as the de facto backup for about everywhere except for the center spot, and that's precisely why I've projected that he'll be one of the Colts' top 25 impact players for the upcoming season.

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