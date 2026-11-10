Instant Grade: Understanding Colts' Decision to Keep Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts were at the epicenter of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline after they kicked off an early rebuild by firing longtime general manager Chris Ballard.

The Colts subsequently traded franchise pillars LG Quenton Nelson and DT DeForest Buckner for draft capital, which led to a fire sale watch of sorts manned by interim general manager Ed Dodds.

From players on expiring deals to those with multiple years left on their contract, the Colts' roster featured no untouchables, though running back Jonathan Taylor was treated as the next best thing.

After weeks of rampant rumors surrounding the star running back, the Indianapolis Colts have decided to hold onto their star running back as they enter a new era.

Taylor is still one of the league's best running backs and is undeniably the Colts' best remaining player, but was this the right move? Follow along as I break down the decision in question.

Taylor's Value Never Materialized

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) waves to fans as he leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after losing a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts remained steadfast in their pursuit of a Christian McCaffrey-esque return, one that included three current draft picks (2nd, 3rd, and 4th) as well as a future fifth-round pick, for Jonathan Taylor, but the return simply never came calling.

The New York Giants were reportedly the biggest contenders of the sweepstakes in question, as their offer of a 2027 second-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and an unnamed player was turned down, but the Colts stayed firm in their belief in Taylor.

But it wasn't just the Giants who came calling and/or offered similar compensation. Outside of the Giants, the reported interested teams were the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Furthermore, the Colts had received multiple offers of a second-round pick and more for Taylor over the last week, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

"But the [Colts] decided that if they ever trade him, it will be in the offseason, when more buyers could be available and a permanent general manager is in place," Schultz reported.

The Colts set a price on a player they valued highly, and when the demand wasn't met, they decided to table talks until at least the offseason.

Will Indianapolis be better off for it? There's certainly an avenue that suggests they make the correct decision, especially considering how quick turnarounds happen in the NFL, but the Colts are embarking upon a massive rebuild, one that likely won't find its footing in time for Taylor's services to matter.

Immediate Outlook

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (24) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nothing will change in terms of personnel at the position, but the Colts' immediate outlook at offense looks bleaker than it ever has since Jonathan Taylor joined the team in 2020.

The Colts still have Taylor to lean on for the rest of the 2026 regular season, but considering they've since traded away their best player and blocker across the offensive line, as well as their second and third-best options at wide receiver, and are continuing to roll with Daniel Jones at quarterback, it's hard to imagine a world where Taylor finds sustainable success.

Indianapolis will continue rolling with a two-man backfield of Jonathan Taylor and rookie Seth McGowan for the rest of the year, so even though risking Taylor's health in a lost season is a big chance to take, at least the rookie won't be baptized by fire down the stretch.

Understanding Ownership's Vision

Indianapolis Colts principal owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon looks on before an NFL football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carlie Irsay-Gordon has shown a rather strong process in her first full season as the Indianapolis Colts' principal owner and CEO.

Irsay-Gordon pulled the plug on the past era mere months after she decided to run it back once more with general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, and this seemingly abrupt move to rip the band-aid off was no easy decision.

Since they lost to the winless Tennessee Titans in Week 5, the Colts have fired Chris Ballard, extended their most promising up-and-coming player (Adetomiwa Adebawore), and have traded four players on expiring deals.

In one month, Irsay-Gordon and Co. have set up the Colts' rebuild via a sound process.

However, the Colts' decision to keep Jonathan Taylor around for the foreseeable future is a questionable one.

On one hand, the Colts were open to trading Taylor. Their decision to ultimately keep Taylor wasn't a case of delusional belief in a player, but rather a strategic attempt to net top-tier compensation while also leaving the door open for the next general manager if demands weren't met.

The issue with this notion is that the Colts are entering a legitimate rebuild that will likely require multiple years to iron out. Not only that, but the Colts are also risking Taylor's health as they prepare to let their new general manager make his/her first big decision.

Taylor would not only have to stay healthy to justify this decision, but he'd also have to perform like the top-tier running back that he is down the stretch to increase, or even maintain, his current trade value.

Given that the aforementioned current-look Colts offense is devoid of talent everywhere else, coupled with the fact that Indianapolis' season is lost, it's difficult to imagine a reality where Taylor can produce to the level we know he's capable of.

Running backs have a shelf life that typically comes calling around ages 27-28, and given that's the range Taylor is in, on top of him playing in arguably the league's worst offense, a regression feels inevitable.

Taylor's recent extension from earlier this offseason puts him under contract through the 2028 season, and since the Colts have already paid him his signing bonus, Taylor's cap hits for the next two seasons are very reasonable.

Providing the next brass with the option to keep Taylor makes the job more attractive on the surface, as they can either roll with a Top 5 running back in the NFL or move him for draft capital.

However, if the next regime decides that an aging running back is a building block of the future, then we already know how the next era will go. Perhaps this will serve as a day-one test for the next general manager, but it still feels like a missed opportunity to start anew.

Jonathan Taylor is still elite, but he hasn't been playing like it in recent weeks, and that was in an offense that has since been depleted even more.

Overall, Irsay-Gordon and Co. have done a good job kicking off the Colts' rebuild in question. Only time will tell if their belief in Taylor will end up hurting them.

Overall Grade: C+