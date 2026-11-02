Jonathan Taylor Sweepstakes Tracker: Colts Analysis, Trade Rumors, and More

Unfortunately for Indianapolis Colts fans, Jonathan Taylor and trade request are two terms that have been used together in a sentence before.

Back in 2023, the Colts' prolific running back requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts amid ongoing contract disputes. Taylor infamously showed up to practice in a black hoodie during his subsequent hold-in, signifying the trying times of a franchise that was entering its first season with then-rookie Anthony Richardson at quarterback.

Following the reporting of Taylor's trade request, former longtime Owner Jim Irsay made sure the league knew he was going to do whatever it takes to keep the star rusher around for the then-rebuild, which was really more of a slight re-tooling, a more conventional dart throw, but I digress.

“We’re not trading Jonathan [Taylor]... end of discussion,” Irsay said in a text to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Not now and not in October!”

And as fate would have it, the Colts would up re-signing Jonathan Taylor in October to a three-year $42 million contract extension, which included $26.5 million in guaranteed payments.

But just three years later, the star running back is back at the center of trade talks.

The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline at 4 PM EST on November 10th is quickly approaching, and it's become increasingly likely that Jonathan Taylor has played his last snap as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

We're breaking down everything we know about the state of the sweepstakes in question, and will update this article as new information presents itself.

Without further ado, let's dive into how we got here, which teams are reportedly interested in Jonathan Taylor's services and what they're offering.

How We Got Here

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is brought down by Jacksonville Jaguars defenders during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite loud rumors and an ongoing fire sale suggesting otherwise, Taylor has not requested a trade.

In all honesty, it feels and looks like Taylor is one of the few remaining longtime veterans on the Colts roster who genuinely still wants to be in Indianapolis.

Earlier in the offseason, Taylor signed a two-year extension to stay in Indianapolis through the 2028 season. Taylor said he wanted to remain a Colt for life before the extension, hinting toward the goal of a long-term deal, but he and the Colts found a solution that satisfied both parties.

Chris Ballard was already on the hottest seat in general manager history as he entered the final year of his deal, and the Colts didn't want to fully commit to another era under his rule.

And it was smart to think that way, considering we are wrapping up Week 8 and Ballard has been out of the building for two weeks now. Along with him went longtime franchise pillars Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and all eyes have been on Jonathan Taylor ever since.

Mere months after committing to stay in Indianapolis for the next three seasons, Taylor appears to be on his way out.

The State of the Sweepstakes

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Commanders with guard Quenton Nelson (56) during the third quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first game without Quenton Nelson leading the way, Taylor rushed for just 23 yards on eight carries. The Colts failed to establish any sort of rushing attack against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, and Taylor saw just five carries come his way in the first half.

After the game, Taylor appeared to be rather emotional and was giving multiple teammates and coaches hugs. Sure, it could've just been a lot to take in, or perhaps I am looking too far into it, but it truly felt like this was the last we've seen of Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis.

Couple this with the fact that ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed on Halloween, the day prior, that the Indianapolis Colts are officially open to trading Taylor and have been active in talks, and it seems like he's as good as gone.

Schefter also reported that the Colts have already received an offer of a 2027 second-round pick, along with additional compensation, for Taylor's services.

Colts Owner/CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon views Taylor as "a key part of the organization and a likely mainstay in their rebuild," according to Schefter and fellow ESPN Insider Ian Rapoport, the latter of whom added that Indianapolis could change its stance if the right offer comes along, leaving the door open without signaling that a deal is imminent.

Taylor's most comparable trade package, or at least the one Indianapolis is seeking, is that of Christian McCaffrey's blockbuster haul from 2022.

In exchange for McCaffrey, the Panthers received a 2023 NFL Draft second-round pick, a 2023 third-rounder, a 2023 fourth-rounder, and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The Colts are understandably trying to pry a first-round pick from an interested suitor's hands, but it doesn't feel like they'll be able to achieve that.

However, if teams get desperate enough, the Colts may end up pulling off a much-needed heist to kickoff their rebuild.

Taylor doesn't quite warrant the first-round consideration as a pure rusher who is a subpar back in the passing game, though he does have an argument.

Regardless of his flaws as a third-down back, Taylor's ability as a true rusher is nearly unmatched. He remains at the top of his game at 27 years old, is durable, and carries a favorable contract for the next two seasons.

The Colts already paid Taylor his $15 million signing bonus before the season, so a potential suitor would only be on the hook for $15 milllion in 2027 and $9.46 million in 2028.

Of course, the highly unlikely yet somewhat feasible hypothetical first-round compensation would come via a contender, thus the projected draft pick would not be able to relieve the hurt that is the Colts' projected Top 5 pick that is sitting in New York, though it would help the next regime's outlook tremendously.

Potential Suitors

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The good news for this pipe dream is that Taylor is garnering heavy interest across the league.

According to Schefter, the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the New York Giants appear to be all-in on Taylor, but it must be at the right price.

"The Giants are one of those teams, and they are very interested. They view Jonathan Taylor as being on par with Derrick Henry in that second tier, just below the best running backs in the NFL. The general concern at this point, though, is that the Colts want too much," Florio said following Week 8's Sunday slate.

“One source with one of the teams currently in the mix with Taylor puts it at 50-50 as to whether it gets done before the trade deadline."

Furthermore, Denver Broncos beat reporter, The DNVR's Zac Stevens, said that he feels the Broncos are truly all-in on Taylor.

"I believe the Broncos are going to do everything in their power to trade for Jonathan Taylor...." Stevens said in a postgame reaction piece on the DNVR Broncos Podcast. "The Broncos are going to try to pull this trade off, from my understanding. They want Jonathan Taylor now."

That wraps up just about everything we're aware of as of Monday, November 2nd. Be sure to check back in for any updates regarding the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes.

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