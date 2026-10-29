As the Indianapolis Colts continue their fire sale ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, Jonathan Taylor's future with the team is in the balance.

After moving on from Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, the Colts are facing another major decision about the direction of the franchise. Taylor's situation is more complicated than a typical veteran trade, and the latest reporting has only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

What We're Hearing About a Potential Trade

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) walks off the field Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, after a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Taylor did not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 6, 2024 due to an ankle injury. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor has emerged as one of the most intriguing names ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, with multiple teams reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring the Indianapolis Colts running back.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings are among the teams that have considered a potential trade for Taylor. His superstar status makes him an appealing option for contenders looking to bolster their backfields for a championship push.

Despite that interest, the Colts don't appear eager to move their star running back.

Colts Owner/CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon views Taylor as "a key part of the organization and a likely mainstay in their rebuild," according to ESPN Insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, the latter of whom added that Indianapolis could change its stance if the right offer comes along, leaving the door open without signaling that a deal is imminent.

Head coach Shane Steichen reinforced that uncertainty Wednesday, telling reporters that Taylor had not requested a trade. "Those are hypothetical things right now," Steichen said. "I know there's stuff floating around out there, but JT's on our football team."

For now, the reporting points to a clear divide. Teams are interested in Taylor, but Indianapolis is reluctant to move him. Of course, that could change in the next week and a half, but for now, reports remain unfounded until proven otherwise.

The Case for Trading Jonathan Taylor

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) en route to a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strongest argument for trading Jonathan Taylor is the opportunity to turn the Colts' most valuable trade assets into draft picks or other players to get Indy through the rebuild stage. Taylor, given his age and elite production, could bring back another significant return as the franchise reshapes its future.

The Colts need draft capital. Plain and simple. Indianapolis has already traded away its 2027 first-round pick at last year's deadline in the deal for cornerback Sauce Gardner, leaving the franchise without a high draft slot in 2027. Trading Taylor could help replenish that draft capital and give the front office more resources to address the rest of the roster.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that acquiring Taylor would likely require premium draft compensation, making him a potentially valuable bargaining chip.

Additionally, Taylor's timeline may not match the rebuild. The 27-year-old is still in his prime, but running backs tend to have shorter productive windows than players at many other positions.

If Indianapolis needs multiple seasons to rebuild its roster and return to contention, Taylor will be approaching the latter stages of his career by the time the team is ready to compete again. Trading him now would allow the Colts to capitalize on his current value rather than risk that value declining while the franchise works toward a turnaround.

In other words, the return Taylor would net could be more valuable than keeping him. Taylor is one of the league's most productive running backs, which makes him an attractive target for teams trying to contend in 2027. That gives Indianapolis a chance to acquire premium draft picks or other young talent that could contribute over the next couple of years. With the Colts already willing to move established players, holding onto Taylor simply because he's a star would mean passing up a chance to accelerate the rebuild.

If a team is willing to pay a premium for his services, the Colts have a legitimate reason to consider it.

The Case for Keeping Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) prepares to stretch Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trading Jonathan Taylor would give Indianapolis another opportunity to add draft capital, but it would also mean losing one of the NFL's most productive running backs. The Colts need assets to rebuild their roster, but they also need proven talent to help the team compete again. Whether a trade makes sense ultimately depends on what Indianapolis could get in return.

Taylor is still producing at an elite level. Through seven games, Taylor has rushed for 587 yards (5th in NFL) and eight touchdowns (T-1st), putting him among the NFL's most productive running backs. He remains a central part of the Colts' offense and has continued to produce despite the team's struggles. Finding a replacement capable of matching that production would be difficult, even with additional draft capital.

Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August, keeping him under contract through 2028. Unlike Nelson and Buckner, who were both in the final year of their deals, Taylor isn't approaching free agency. The Colts have time to evaluate the direction of the rebuild without having to trade him before the deadline to avoid losing him for nothing.

A rebuild also doesn't have to mean starting over completely. Taylor is 27, meaning he could still have several productive seasons ahead of him. If Indianapolis can accelerate its turnaround, he could remain a key piece of the offense when the team returns to contention. Keeping a proven star also gives the next edition of the Colts a foundational player rather than forcing the front office to find replacements at every position.

Ultimately, Indianapolis shouldn't trade Taylor just for the sake of it, only if they receive an offer that will benefit the organization moving forward.

The Colts Have More Incentive to Trade Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) takes off on a run Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At this point, the Colts have more incentive to trade Jonathan Taylor than to keep him.

Indianapolis has already begun dismantling its veteran core, and moving its most valuable remaining player would give the franchise another opportunity to acquire assets for the rebuild. Taylor's stardom makes him difficult to replace, but that alone shouldn't hold the Colts back from making a deal.

The biggest factor is the team's timeline. Taylor is still in his prime, but Indianapolis has significant work to do before it can realistically return to contention. Taylor's career timeline and the Colts' rebuilding timeline don't line up.

By the time the Colts are ready to contend again, Taylor could be nearing the end of his most productive years. Trading him now would allow the franchise to capitalize on his value while giving the next front office more resources.

Taylor's most comparable trade package is that of Christian McCaffrey's blockbuster haul from 2022.

In exchange for McCaffrey, the Panthers received a 2023 NFL Draft second-round pick, a 2023 third-rounder, a 2023 fourth-rounder, and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The bidding for Taylor likely starts with multiple Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) draft selections, but if a contender comes calling with what they believe will be a late first-round pick, the Colts would be irresponsible to turn it down. Even then, multiple Day 2 picks would be a strong haul.

Keeping Taylor would make more sense if the Colts believed they could turn things around quickly. But the recent trades of Nelson and Buckner suggest Indianapolis is looking beyond the current roster. Holding onto Taylor while moving other established players would make less sense if the goal is to accumulate assets and reshape the team for the future.

Taylor is one of the league's best running backs, and Indianapolis should take the best return package possible. The Colts need to build for their next competitive window, and moving Taylor is an important step toward doing that.