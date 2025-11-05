Colts on SI Grades Dynamic Sauce Gardner Trade
The Indianapolis Colts made a statement move on the NFL's deadline day, acquiring two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets in exchange for two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell.
Gardner will come in and start next to Charvarius Ward (once he returns from injured reserve) for the rest of the season. While it may seem like a hefty price, the Colts are committed to winning this season and will have Gardner under contract for the next four years.
Each member of the Indianapolis Colts on SI team graded the trade ahead of the second half of the Colts' season.
Drake Wally [@DwallsterDrake]
"It's an amazing trade on paper to bring in an All-Pro-level cornerback like Sauce Gardner to pair with a defensive coordinator of Lou Anarumo's prestige. It also makes a deadly CB duo of Charvarius Ward and Gardner, which can pose massive problems for any offense.
However, even if it's a wildly competitive AFC that features the likes of Herbert, Mahomes, Allen, and Jackson, giving up two first-rounders is huge, and a massive risk that must pay off. We'll see how things play out for Gardner with the Colts, but to equal out the value of two first-rounders, it must be incredible, or else the Jets have won this trade."
Grade | B+
Sean Ackerman [@shnackerman]
"It’s a steep price for an elite cornerback, but the Colts are dedicated to making a postseason run this year. With every win, the value of the Colts’ first-round pick diminishes.
Sauce has a cap hit under $10 million over the next year and a half, which makes this deal even more valuable. The Colts needed secondary help, and what better option than to grab a two-time All-Pro."
Grade | A
Andrew Moore [@AndrewMooreNFL]
"The Colts believe their window to win a Super Bowl is now and went “All Chips In” with this move to acquire All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.
While some may balk at the price, Gardner is one of the best players in the league at a premium position. He also signed a four-year, $120.4 million contract this summer, which is manageable for a player of his caliber and keeps him under control of the Colts through his prime.
Gardner, Charvarius Ward, and Kenny Moore II give the Colts arguably the best CB room in the NFL not only for the stretch run, but potentially for years to come."
Grade | A-
Zach Hicks [@ZachHicks2]
"Bargain Bin Ballard has transformed into Blockbuster Ballard with just one move. The Colts are firmly in their win-now window, as former All-Pro Sauce Gardner feels like the final piece to what they are building on defense.
This trade is heavily based on the type of buy-in they get from Gardner, but this should help the Colts play a more aggressive, press-man-centric defense the rest of the way. With Gardner’s contract being fairly cheap over the next two years, the Colts now have set their window to win it all."
Grade | B+
Michael Greene [@MGreeneNFL]
"This trade looks like a win-win. The Colts land an All-Pro cornerback in his prime, while the Jets load up for the future. The price looks steep, but considering Indianapolis is likely giving up two late first-round picks, it’s a much more even deal than it appears at first glance.
Sauce’s relatively reasonable contract over the next few years for a player of his caliber is the icing on the cake. The Colts are clearly in win-now mode, and this move immediately raises both the floor and the ceiling of a legitimate contender."
Grade | B+
John Davis [@colts_report]
"It’d be unfair to jump into calling this a perfect deal until the Colts get elite production from Sauce given the price, but adding a 25 year old all-pro cornerback is worth just about anything.
The Colts bolster an injury-riddled secondary in a move that solidifies a win-now mentality with the best roster they’ve had in over a decade. A win-win for both parties involved."