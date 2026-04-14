Florida CB Confirms to Have Met with Colts

Indianapolis, IN -- Florida cornerback and NFL Draft prospect Devin Moore revealed in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's very own Justin Melo that he's had a pre-draft visit with the Indianapolis Colts.

"I’ve probably met with all 32 teams in some capacity at this point," Moore told Melo. "I met with the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers, to name a few others. Some of those were at the NFL Combine, others were in-person visits."

Moore did not specify the magnitude of his conversation(s) with the Colts, though name-dropping them after mentioning that he's likely met with every team at some point in the pre-draft process means something. If nothing else, his talks with the Colts have been memorable, which is noteworthy.

A bigger outside cornerback, Moore (6'3", 198 lbs) is a talented player whose college career was marred by injury. He started just 17 games across four seasons at the college ranks, but was productive whenever he was on the field.

He totaled 64 tackles, five interceptions, eight passes broken up, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble during his four seasons at Florida.

Moore is a press-man corner all the way, a playstyle that bodes well for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Colts defense ran man coverage at a 35.7% clip this past season, per Sumer Sports, the 6th-highest rate in the league.

The Colts and longtime slot cornerback Kenny Moore II mutually agreed to seek a trade not even a week ago, thus making cornerback a bigger priority moving forward. Although it's technically possible that they could net a new cornerback by dealing Moore II, it's almost a certainty that they will ship him out for late draft capital, especially because Moore II is heading into the last year of his contract.

Indy's defensive backfield remains a solid bunch despite the inevitable exodus of their longtime defensive leader, headlined by the presumed starting trio of Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, and Justin Walley. Devin Moore's services are certainly a worthwhile gamble if the cards are played right.

After all, he is the 105th-best player on the consensus big board, which, in theory, gives the Colts some room to work with, even though priority for the position isn't as high as others, and they only have so much draft capital at their disposal.

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