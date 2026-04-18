Penn State RB Makes Perfect Sense for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have been searching for a backup to star running back Jonathan Taylor since Zack Moss departed following the 2023 season.

They had been trying to make core special teamer and third-down back Tyler Goodson their go-to backup; however, such development never quite took shape. He was more of a gadget guy as opposed to a traditional run between-the-tackles back, with head coach Shane Steichen scheming up ways to get him involved out of the backfield.

The past two seasons have more or less been a backup by committee, featuring the likes of Trey Sermon, Ameer Abdullah, and rookie DJ Giddens. At the end of the day, Taylor’s main break wasn’t afforded via his fellow running backs, but rather his quarterbacks (Anthony Richardson was the second-leading rusher in 2024, Daniel Jones in 2025).

As it stands, the Colts’ 2025 fifth-round pick, running back DJ Giddens, is slated to fill said opening. Granted, he only saw limited action as a rookie, but his 96 rushing yards on 26 carries (3.7 ypc average) leave a lot to be desired.

Enter Penn State’s Nick Singleton.

Singleton is one of two Penn State running backs who are projected to be drafted between rounds 3-5 of the NFL Draft, the other being Kaytron Allen.

When it comes to Singleton, however, his playstyle fits everything the Colts are looking for in a complementary piece alongside Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts have been one of the teams that have shown the most interest in Singleton following his showing at the NFL Combine, according to NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo.

Singleton would have lit up the NFL Combine had he participated, but he was busy rehabbing from a broken 5th metatarsal in his right foot, which he suffered while participating in the Senior Bowl earlier this offseason.

Just yesterday, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Singleton has since been medically cleared and has resumed running ahead of the NFL Draft.

When it comes to talents on the field, Singleton notably regressed from his dominant junior season, but it wasn’t nearly as drastic as many claim it had been.

2024: 172 carries for 1,099 yards (6.4 ypc) and 12 touchdowns; 41 receptions for 375 yards and 5 touchdowns.

2025: 123 carries for 549 yards (4.5 ypc) and 13 touchdowns; 24 receptions for 219 yards and a receiving touchdown.

His dropoff in yards per carry (6.4 to 4.5) is the obvious concern, but he still managed to score 14 touchdowns despite taking a step back.

Regardless, his versatility as a certified third-down specialist is enough to earn him a role at the next level. Not to mention his versatility as a kickoff returner (stats), offering the team that drafts him some flexibility on special teams.

Despite his flaws as a prospect, Singleton is an immediate upgrade over DJ Giddens and could make an impact as early as day one. The only things Jonathan Taylor lacks - passcatching and pass protection - Singleton excels at, thus offering the ideal complementary piece the Colts have been searching for.

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