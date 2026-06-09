Unless an NFL player is a complete lock for a starting position, dealing with an injury during OTAs can put that player in a bit of a bind.

For the Indianapolis Colts, it's offensive tackle Jalen Travis.

So far, he hasn't had the chance to practice due to a back injury, which could open the door for other players to step in and get valuable reps.

While it's hard to imagine that Travis won't start, it still isn't ideal for the second-year enforcer.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen said RT Jalen Travis has a back injury, which is why he didn’t practice today. https://t.co/NZmwDp0HpX — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 27, 2026

Travis wasn't expected to play last season as a rookie, as long-time Colts mainstay, Braden Smith, was the veteran who had solidified the right tackle position for years in Indianapolis.

It wasn't just Smith who dealt with injuries, as left tackle Bernhard Raimann also missed action due to setbacks. Given these two circumstances, Travis saw meaningful action as a rookie.

Travis ended up starting just four games at the end of the season when Indianapolis had turned to the likes of Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard at quarterback following the Achilles injury to Daniel Jones.

Expectations weren't necessarily super-high for Travis, who Indianapolis drafted last year in the fourth round out of Iowa State University.

Instead, Travis overshot those expectations and looked excellent as an anchor for Tony Sparano Jr.'s troops.

Travis did play 35 offensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, but most of his 2025 action came against difficult competition like the Seattle Seahawks (Super Bowl LX champions), San Francisco 49ers, Jaguars, and Houston Texans.

One theme that fits all three of those teams that Travis started against is that they are ended up being playoff contenders, with the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl.

Despite such stiff competition, Travis thrived after getting tossed into a difficult spot. Below are his rock-solid Pro Football Focus metrics through 316 offensive snaps played.

72.2 overall grade

71.2 pass-blocking grade

72.6 run-blocking grade

2 penalties

1 sack allowed

12 pressures allowed

It's safe to say Travis played well enough that Chris Ballard was content to let Smith leave in free agency to the divisional rival Texans. So, with all of this considered, the expectations are high for Travis.

However, Travis isn't a star, and Indianapolis isn't incredibly invested in him financially. This means that his back injury allows opportunity for the other linemen behind him on the depth chart.

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) walks up the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently, it's Luke Tenuta and undrafted rookie Nolan Rucci who are getting a golden chance to show Sparano and the Colts' coaching staff that they deserve more recognition.

While Tenuta saw a modicum of action last year with injuries sustained on the offensive line, it's Rucci who stands out as a wild card.

Rucci wasn't drafted out of Penn State University, but is a towering offensive tackle with plenty of ability to become the next swing tackle.

It's not out of the question that he could jump Tenuta and Blake Freeland to be the insurance policy, like Travis was last year.

Look, at the end of the day, this probably isn't the worst situation for Travis just because he's currently sidelined with a back injury.

But, Indianapolis can't afford to have more slip ups with so much on the line this year, and they're going to pull out all of the stops to achieve success.

Even if it's unlikely he loses his starting position, it's worth keeping an eye on Travis during OTAs and the offseason as the preseason and regular season slowly approach.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter