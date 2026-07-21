3 Colts Set to Become Pro Bowlers For The First Time in 2026

The Indianapolis Colts are confident in their new-look squad ahead of the 2026-27 season, but a good portion of their roster features players who have yet to fully prove themselves as viable options in the NFL.

With a multitude of rookie-contract players set to make their marks in a make-or-break season, there's a wait-and-see aspect to this roster that will ultimately determine the ceiling of the 2026 Colts.

However, regardless of how vital it is that these players in question prove themselves, the Colts have a few players who have already flashed enough to be bet on to continue their upward trajectories.

I'm breaking down three Colts who are not just primed for breakouts in their own right, but are determined to take the next step in their promising developments and become Pro Bowlers for the first time in their young careers.

Laiatu Latu

Sep 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates a sack during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Colts' 2024 first-round pick (15th overall) has shown much-needed progression across his first two seasons in the NFL and is now being bet on to fully emerge as not only the team's top pass rusher, but a breakthrough as one of the premier edge defenders in the entire league.

Laiatu Latu had 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions during his sopohmore campaign, and is now eyeing to become the Colts' first double-digit sack producer by an edge rusher since a 30-year-old Justin Houston in 2019.

The Colts haven't had much pass rush success off the edge in general manager Chris Ballard's nine-year tenure, but they feel confident that Latu can prove that drafting premier pass rushers off the edge is no easy task, on top of helping them right the ship entirely with a much-needed emergence in his third season.

Cam Bynum

Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum leaves the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts gave Cam Bynum a four-year, $60 million deal in the 2025 offseason, and he immediately paid dividends by becoming the team's leading interception leader with four in his first regular season in Indianapolis.

Bynum has become one of the league's most underrated players after five seasons of quietly consistent production, totaling 423 tackles, 12 interceptions, 36 passes broken up, 4 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, and 2.5 sacks.

It's only a matter of time before Bynum earns his first trip to the Pro Bowl, and 2026 feels like a perfect opportunity for him to prove to the league that he's one of the NFL's best at his position, and not just a steady hand who puts on iconic turnover celebrations.

Tanor Bortolini

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) and center Tanor Bortolini (60) review plays on the sidelines during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After flashing in five starts of relief as a rookie for longtime center Ryan Kelly in 2024, Tanor Bortolini quietly broke out in his first year as a full-time starter as a second-year player.

A former 2024 fourth-round selection (117th overall), Bortolini earned an 82.6 overall blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025 and now positions himself to become one of the league's top offensive snappers.

Bortolini has already proven himself to be one of the best run-blockers at his position, but with a little refinement in pass protection under rising star OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr., he could earn Pro Bowl honors in his third season.

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