Chris Ballard's tenure as general manager of the Indianapolis Colts is over, leaving behind a complicated legacy.

There were successes along the way, but ultimately, his inability to build a consistent contender and address some of the franchise's most pressing needs proved too costly.

Evaluating Ballard's time in Indianapolis isn't as simple as pointing to a handful of bad trades, draft picks or free-agent signings. Some of his most consequential mistakes were part of larger patterns that repeatedly held the organization back. For that reason, several related decisions have been grouped together into broader themes rather than treated as isolated incidents.

With that in mind, here is a look at the nine biggest mistakes of the Ballard era and how they helped shape the direction of the franchise.

9. Trading Down in the 2019 NFL Draft

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line Montez Sweat (98) reacts after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Ballard has long valued accumulating draft capital, but his decision to trade out of the first round in 2019 is worth revisiting given the talent Indianapolis left on the board.

Holding the 26th overall pick, the Colts traded down with Washington, receiving the 46th selection and the Redskins' 2020 second-round pick. Ballard believed the depth of the draft class offered comparable value later in the draft, giving Indianapolis three second-round selections and another the following year.

However, several notable prospects remained available, including Mississippi State pass rusher Montez Sweat and Washington cornerback Byron Murphy. Both went on to become impact players, with Sweat recording 60 career sacks across his time in Washington and later Chicago. Murphy has also developed into one of the league's premier cornerbacks, recording 20 career interceptions and 75 passes defended.

Those positions were particularly relevant to Indianapolis, which entered the offseason needing to improve its pass rush and secondary. The Colts ultimately used some of their additional draft capital on Ben Banogu and Parris Campbell, neither of whom lived up to their second-round billing.

There's no guarantee Indianapolis would have selected Sweat or Murphy at No. 26, but passing on the opportunity to add a potential difference-maker at a position of need is worth questioning. Ballard gained valuable draft capital, but the eventual return wasn't enough to eliminate the opportunity cost of moving out of the first round.

8. Matt Gay Contract

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) kicks a field goal in overtime Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ballard's reluctance to spend aggressively in free agency made his decision to hand Matt Gay a record-setting contract in 2023 particularly surprising.

After two productive seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Gay signed a four-year, $22.5 million deal with Indianapolis, making him the highest-paid free-agent kicker in NFL history at the time.

Given that Gay had converted 92.5% of his field-goal attempts over his previous two seasons with Los Angeles and helped the Rams win a Super Bowl, there was no reason to believe he wasn't deserving of his pay day.

Unfortunately, Gay never replicated that production in Indianapolis.

Gay converted just 64 of 78 field-goal attempts (82.1%) across two seasons, including an 11-of-22 mark from 50 yards or beyond. Simply put, he never lived up to his price tag. Indianapolis eventually released Gay in April 2025, just halfway through his four-year contract.

Paying a premium for an established kicker wasn't necessarily an unreasonable decision, particularly given Gay's previous production. However, committing that much guaranteed money to the position only to move on after two seasons represents another expensive miscalculation by Ballard.

7. Second Round Failures

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL draft. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the more frustrating aspects of Ballard's tenure was his inconsistent ability to identify talent in the second round of the NFL Draft.

While Indianapolis landed several foundational players in the round, including Shaq Leonard, Braden Smith, Jonathan Taylor and Alec Pierce, too many other selections failed to provide a meaningful return.

Quincy Wilson, selected 46th overall in 2017, appeared in just 29 games with Indianapolis before being traded to the New York Jets. Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu, both selected to address the pass rush, combined for just 14.5 sacks during their Colts careers. Parris Campbell, meanwhile, was as injury-prone as they come, appearing in just 15 games through his first three seasons.

More recent selections haven't offered much encouragement, either. Cornerback JuJu Brents struggled to stay healthy and appeared in just 11 games across his first two seasons, while wide receiver Adonai Mitchell failed to establish himself in Indianapolis before being traded to the New York Jets after two seasons.

There were certainly successful picks mixed into the group, but the frequency of misses is difficult to overlook. For a team that consistently prioritized building through the draft, wasting so many valuable selections set the franchise back.

6. Pass Rush Inconsistency

Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Denico Autry (96) against the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ballard's inability to build a dependable pass rush was one of the most persistent weaknesses of his tenure, despite how much he harped on being dominant at the line of scrimmage. Indianapolis found productive pass rushers through free agency and trades, but rarely managed to retain them or develop their replacements.

Denico Autry led the Colts with nine sacks in 2018 before leaving for Tennessee. Justin Houston followed with 11 sacks in 2019 but spent just two seasons in Indianapolis. Yannick Ngakoue recorded 9.5 sacks after being acquired in 2022, only to depart after one season. Samson Ebukam also led the team with 9.5 sacks in 2023, but an Achilles injury limited him to two games the following year before he eventually left the building.

Several attempts to find replacements failed to provide a lasting solution. Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu never developed into contributors. More recently, Arden Key has managed just half a sack in his first season with Indianapolis.

There were some bright spots, including a franchise-record 51 sacks in 2023, and DeForest Buckner provided a consistent interior presence. However, the Colts went years without developing a dominant edge rusher of their own. Kwity Paye never became the consistent difference-maker expected of a first-round pick, and Laiatu Latu has followed a similar path.

For a front office that invested considerable draft capital and resources into the defensive line, the lack of continuity and a true game-changing pass rusher stands out as a major failure.

5. The Constant Half-Measures

Ballard's preference for building through the draft and retaining his own players wasn't inherently flawed. The problem was how often that philosophy prevented Indianapolis from making the kind of significant additions needed to address its roster deficiencies.

Ballard repeatedly emphasized his reluctance to overpay in free agency, famously saying he didn't want to give "B players A-plus player money." That discipline occasionally paid off, but it also left the Colts relying heavily on draft picks and internal development to fill important holes. Even when Indianapolis had ample salary cap space, Ballard was often unwilling to put it to use.

The result was a roster that frequently felt one or two pieces short of being a legitimate contender. Rather than consistently pursuing established difference-makers, Indianapolis often settled for short-term additions and hoped its draft picks would take the necessary steps forward. The team's repeated struggles to find a reliable pass rush and build a strong receiving corps were two examples of that approach's ineffectiveness.

Ballard wasn't opposed to making major moves, as the DeForest Buckner trade and extensions for players like Quenton Nelson demonstrated that to a degree.

But those exceptions didn't change the broader pattern. For much of his tenure, Ballard seemed more concerned with preserving future flexibility than aggressively addressing the weaknesses in front of him.

That cautious approach helped keep Indianapolis competitive at times, but it never produced a roster capable of getting over the hump.

4. The Sauce Gardner Gamble

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in action in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ballard's decision to trade for Sauce Gardner in November 2025 was an aggressive move intended to push Indianapolis closer to Super Bowl contention. The Colts were 7-2 at the time and had an opportunity to acquire one of the NFL's elite cornerbacks.

However, the price they paid has proven difficult to justify.

Indianapolis sent the New York Jets its first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, along with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, to acquire Gardner. The two-time first-team All-Pro was undoubtedly a significant upgrade for the Colts, but surrendering two first-round selections for a cornerback was a massive investment.

Unfortunately, Gardner's time in Indianapolis has been marred by injuries. He appeared in just four games after the trade in 2025 before a calf injury sidelined him for most of the remainder of the season. The same calf has continued to cause problems in 2026, with Gardner now dealing with his third left-calf injury in the past 12 months. He has already missed two games over the last five weeks.

Perhaps the most damning stat of them all, though, is that the Colts are just 4-14 since acquiring Gardner. A move that was intended to take the Colts to the top of the AFC mountain has done the opposite, sending them plummeting back down to base camp.

There's still time for Gardner to make the investment worthwhile, and his talent is undeniable. But through his first year in Indianapolis, the returns have been nowhere near the price Ballard paid.

3. The 2024 Run-It-Back Approach

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks to the press in a pre-draft press conference Monday, April 21, 2025 at the Colts headquarters, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ballard's decision to largely run back the 2023 roster was one of the clearest examples of his overconfidence in himself.

Indianapolis finished 9-8 in 2023, missing the playoffs after a heartbreaking Week 18 loss to Houston that would have secured a postseason berth with a victory. It was an encouraging season, particularly with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson missing most of the year. But rather than viewing it as a sign that the Colts were close and needed a few more pieces to take the next step, Ballard appeared convinced that the existing roster was already good enough.

That confidence was reflected in an unusually quiet offseason. Outside of the NFL Draft, Indianapolis' most notable additions were backup quarterback Joe Flacco and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. The Colts brought back the overwhelming majority of their roster, including re-signing Michael Pittman Jr, Grover Stewart and Zaire Franklin.

The result was a step backward. Indianapolis finished 8-9 in 2024, but this time they didn't have a chance at clinching a playoff spot in their final game after a horrific 45-33 loss to the New York Giants, who were 2-13 going into the matchup.

The defense regressed significantly, the roster lacked meaningful competition at several positions and the team failed to build on the momentum it had established the year before.

Ballard eventually admitted as much, acknowledging in January 2025 that he had been wrong to run it back rather than bring in new players and create competition throughout the roster. He said he believed the team was trending upward after 2023 and had put too much faith in its returning players.

The Colts had reason to be encouraged, but they also had clear weaknesses that needed to be addressed. Instead of approaching the offseason with the urgency of a team that was close but still had work to do, Ballard bet on continuity and internal improvement. It was a gamble that backfired and set the franchise back several years.

2. The Daniel Jones Extension and the Subsequent Fallout

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ballard's decision to make Daniel Jones the Colts' long-term solution at quarterback was one of the most expensive gambles of his tenure. After Jones led Indianapolis to a 7-1 start in 2025, the organization became convinced it had finally found its answer at the position. That belief ultimately proved costly.

There were reasons for optimism, but also significant red flags. Jones had played well before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in December, and he had a history of inconsistent play during his time with the New York Giants. Nevertheless, Indianapolis handed him a two-year, $88 million contract in March 2026, including $50 million guaranteed, despite his uncertain recovery.

The investment quickly unraveled. Jones struggled throughout the 2026 season, throwing a league-leading 13 interceptions in 11 games before being waived following Thursday night's loss to Houston. Indianapolis will have paid nearly $50 million for those 11 appearances and is left with $35.2 million in dead cap space for 2027.

The decision also came with consequences elsewhere on the roster. The Colts committed $114 million to Alec Pierce and subsequently had to trade Michael Pittman Jr. to Pittsburgh in order to free up in cap space for the new contracts. Pittman and his $29 million cap hit wound up taking the fall for such a hefty gamble. Looking back with knowledge of the lack of talent Indianapolis currently has at wide receiver, this move proved to be as costly as ever.

There's no question Jones' 2025 performance gave Indianapolis reason to believe he could be the answer. But committing that much money to a quarterback coming off a major injury, with such a limited track record of sustained success, was an enormous risk. The Colts are now paying for that miscalculation in more ways than one.

1. The QB Carousel

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is seen on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the NFL week 5 game at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Browns won, 32-23. Indianapolis Colts At Browns At First Energy Stadium In Nfl Week 5 Cleveand Ohio Sunday Oct 11 2020 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nothing defined Ballard's tenure in Indianapolis more than his inability to find a long-term answer at quarterback following Andrew Luck's sudden retirement in August 2019. In fact, the Colts opened each of Ballard's first seven seasons with a different Week 1 starting quarterback, cycling through seven different players from 2017 to 2023.

Luck's decision to walk away just two weeks before the start of the regular season put the Colts in an incredibly difficult position. Ballard initially turned to Jacoby Brissett before signing Philip Rivers to a one-year deal in 2020. Rivers provided a respectable solution, leading Indianapolis to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance (the team's most recent), but his retirement after the season sent the organization right back to square one.

What followed was a revolving door of veteran quarterbacks and failed investments. Ballard traded for Carson Wentz in 2021, only to move on after one season. He then surrendered a third-round pick for Matt Ryan in 2022, a move that quickly unraveled as Ryan struggled and was eventually benched. Neither quarterback lasted more than a year in Indianapolis.

Ballard finally turned to the draft in 2023, selecting Anthony Richardson fourth overall. But Richardson's inexperience, inconsistent passing and repeated injuries prevented him from becoming the franchise quarterback Indianapolis desperately needed. The Colts then moved on to Daniel Jones in 2025, only to hand him a large extension before releasing him 10 months later.

For years, Ballard preached patience when it came to finding a franchise quarterback, insisting the Colts wouldn't force a solution just for the sake of having one. Yet nearly every attempt he eventually made blew up in his face.

At the end of the day, fans aren't asking for anything extraordinary at quarterback. They want a player they can trust to lead the franchise. Seven years after Luck's retirement, Ballard left Indianapolis without providing either.

For all his patience and calculated decision-making, he never solved the most important problem.