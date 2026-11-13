Revisiting the Colts' Blockbuster Sauce Gardner Trade One Year Later

374 days ago, the Indianapolis Colts made one of the biggest trades in franchise history, surrendering two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to acquire New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The move came with Indianapolis sitting at 7-2 and looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. General manager Chris Ballard believed he had an opportunity to acquire one of the NFL's premier young defensive players and address a major weakness in the secondary.

Fast forward 12 months, and the circumstances surrounding that decision look drastically different.

The Colts are 2-7, Ballard is no longer with the organization and Indianapolis has begun accumulating draft capital for its next rebuilding effort. Gardner remains in Indianapolis, but the franchise has yet to see the kind of return it envisioned when making such a substantial investment.

Meanwhile, the Jets have already begun seeing solid returns from the compensation they received for Gardner.

Let's take a look back at the trade and how both sides have fared from it a year later.

Revisiting the Blockbuster Decision

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' decision to pursue Gardner made plenty of sense at the time.

Indianapolis was the top team in the AFC, with an explosive offense and a defense that appeared to be one piece away from becoming a legitimate contender. However, injuries and inconsistent play in the secondary had created a weakness that opposing offenses could exploit.

Gardner offered an opportunity to address that problem with one of the league's most accomplished young cornerbacks.

The former No. 4 pick had earned first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two NFL seasons and was widely regarded as one of the best players at his position.

Indianapolis was acquiring more than just a starting cornerback. It was bringing in a potential defensive cornerstone who had already established himself among the NFL's elite.

That alone helps explain why Ballard was so willing to mortgage the franchise's future to get a deal done.

The Jets received Indianapolis' 2026 and 2027 first-round picks along with Mitchell, who had been selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It was an enormous investment for a cornerback, even one with Gardner's pedigree.

Ballard was essentially betting that Indianapolis' championship window was open and that the draft selections would be late enough to justify sacrificing them for an established star.

Unfortunately, the remainder of the 2025 season did not go according to plan.

The Colts won their first game with Gardner, but lost the next seven straight, finishing 8-9. The team that once stood atop of the conference missed the playoffs entirely. Their 2026 first-round selection consequently became the No. 16 overall pick, which the Jets used to select Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Had the Colts held onto their pick instead of trading for Gardner, some of the prospects still available at No. 16 for their selection included safety Dillon Thieneman, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (both Indianapolis natives) and a long list of talented edge rushers to improve what was and still remains a weak point for the Colts.

To make things worse for Indianapolis, their 2-7 record means their 2027 selection would be the No. 4 overall pick if the season were to end today. So there's a real possibility Indianapolis acquired an All-Pro cornerback in exchange for a top-20 draft pick, a top-five draft pick and a young wide receiver.

Purely on paper, the total trade package looks ugly for Indianapolis.

Evaluating Gardner's Return on Investment

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) after a catch in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the circumstances surrounding the trade have changed, Gardner remains the centerpiece of Indianapolis' return.

There is no questioning the talent that made him such an attractive acquisition. However, his time with the Colts has been interrupted by injuries and has yet to produce the consistent results expected from a player who commanded two first-round picks.

Gardner appeared in just three games following the trade during the 2025 season before suffering a calf injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year. He returned for the 2026 campaign but experienced another interruption to his availability, limiting the amount of time Indianapolis has had its prized acquisition on the field.

Through eight games this season, Gardner has recorded 26 tackles and seven passes defended without an interception. While those numbers don't tell the entire story of a cornerback's performance, they illustrate the relatively modest statistical production Indianapolis has received so far.

It would be unfair to place the Colts' defensive struggles entirely on Gardner. Indianapolis has dealt with injuries and personnel deficiencies throughout the front seven, and one cornerback cannot single-handedly transform an entire defense, regardless of the price Indianapolis paid to get him.

Nevertheless, the Colts acquired Gardner because they believed he could make a significant difference. His limited availability and inconsistent results have made it difficult to justify the enormous price.

That doesn't mean the investment cannot eventually pay off. Gardner is still young and remains under contract through 2030, giving the Colts plenty of time to see their investment pay off.

But evaluating the trade one year later requires acknowledging that Indianapolis has not yet received the impact it expected.

The Jets Are Already Seeing Returns

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The other side of this transaction makes the evaluation even more complicated for Indianapolis.

While the Colts have been waiting for Gardner to establish himself as the centerpiece of their secondary, the Jets have begun turning their return package into meaningful pieces for their own roster.

New York used Indianapolis' 2026 first-round selection to draft Sadiq, who has shown flashes of significant potential during his rookie campaign. Through nine games, the Oregon product has recorded 21 receptions (second on team) for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Those numbers aren't necessarily eye-popping, but Sadiq has already demonstrated the receiving ability that made him such an intriguing prospect. His seven-catch, 105-yard performance against Detroit in Week 3 offered a particularly encouraging glimpse of what he could become.

Mitchell has also benefited from the change of scenery.

After struggling to establish himself in Indianapolis, the former second-round pick has received a larger opportunity in New York. He missed four games following a finger procedure but returned to record seven receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders in Week 8.

Through his first four appearances of 2026, Mitchell has logged 265 receiving yards while averaging 16.6 yards per reception, beginning to show the downfield ability that made him so intriguing to the Colts in 2024.

Neither player has established himself as a definitive building block just yet, but both have provided the Jets with meaningful contributions and enough optimism moving forward for New York to believe they won the trade by a landslide.

The most significant asset, however, is still waiting to be realized.

New York has yet to use Indianapolis' 2027 first-round selection, which is likely to wind up being another top-half selection, at worst. The Jets will have a chance to some more top-end talent to their roster.

That gives New York a considerable advantage when evaluating the early returns of the transaction. The organization has already acquired a promising rookie tight end, given a young receiver an opportunity to develop and retained another first-round pick for the upcoming draft.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, has one player to show for the entire package.

Jumping to conclusions on who the trade benefited more would be premature. There's still plenty of time for that equation to change. Gardner has the talent to reestablish his status as an elite cornerback, and his remaining contract gives him an opportunity to provide value well beyond the first year of the deal.

What was once viewed as an aggressive move to help Indianapolis compete for a championship has become a reminder of the risks associated with being reckless with draft assets in the trade market.

One year later, the Jets have reason to be encouraged by what they received, while the Colts are still waiting for their investment to pay off.