The Indianapolis Colts are entering the 2026-27 regular season with a new-look linebacker room under second-year defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

In a defense that will largely feature two starting linebackers at the MIKE and WILL spots, I'm predicting that veteran linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, who spent his first five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals in Anarumo's scheme, will ultimately win a starting role in his return.

The Colts signed Davis-Gaither to a modest one-year, $2.725 million deal earlier this offseason, but his familiarity with Anarumo's scheme, coupled with his veteran experience as a full-time starter in the past two seasons, should be enough to earn him the Colts' WILL linebacker role for the upcoming season.

We've recently started our summer article series, breaking down the Top 25 Indianapolis Colts for 2026 based on projected impact. Today, we break down why Davis-Gaither will make the cut as one of the Colts' most impactful players for the 2026 season at the No. 24 spot, as we familiarize ourselves with his background and current outlook.

Background

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarump participates in drills with Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 4 0601 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cincinnati Bengals wasted no time on Day 3 (rounds 4-7) of the 2020 NFL Draft when they selected small-school linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither with the first pick of the fourth round.

The Appalachian State product immediately became solid depth within Lou Anarumo's defense in Cincinnati thanks to his ultra-athletic prospect profile and a strong understanding of what was asked of him early on.

Davis-Gaither appeared in all 17 games as a rookie and started in two, during which he logged 31 tackles, 2 QB hits, 3 passes broken up, and an interception. He continued to appear in every game throughout his sophomore campaign, but a foot injury that required surgery midway through abruptly ended his season.

Her started in just four games under Anarumo throughout his rookie contract, but Davis-Gaither became the full-time starter for seven games down the stretch in Anarumo's last season as the Bengals' defensive coordinator in 2024.

This string of games suggested that Davis-Gaither would become a viable starting NFL linebacker moving forward, as he produced 82 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 passes broken up, a forced fumble, and an interception in his increased workload.

The two went their separate ways after Anarumo became the Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator in 2025, which resulted in a new era that saw Davis-Gaither go West to become the Arizona Cardinals' starting linebacker in his first full-time gig in the NFL.

Davis-Gaither was productive in his lone season with the Cardinals, logging 117 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 5 passes broken up, with a forced fumble and an interception to top it all off.

After moving back to the Midwest to be reunited with Lou Anarumo in Indianapolis, Davis-Gaither's aforementioned combination of familiarity and newfound veteran experience offers a promising opportunity to continue what they started in Cincinnati.

Outlook

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with longtime leader and starting MIKE linebacker Zaire Franklin earlier this offseason when they traded him to the Green Bay Packers, and have since replaced him after spending their first draft selection (pick No. 53) on former Georgia star CJ Allen.

When it comes to the opening role at WILL linebacker, however, things get a bit tricky.

Davis-Gaither's modest one-year deal suggests that his services will add a high-floor competitor to the room, and he'll have to earn the role after the Colts doubled up at linebacker in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Former Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher presents an intriguing profile as a rookie thanks to his special teams and coverage upside, but the veteran is poised to take advantage of the opportunity at hand.

The two are set to battle it out for the starting WILL linebacker spot come later this month, once training camp arrives, and although Boettcher had a promising spring showing to kick off his NFL career, I'm betting that Akeem Davis-Gaither will continue his upward trajectory as a starting linebacker as he reunites with his former longtime defensive coordinator.

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