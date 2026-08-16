Colts Rookie Linebacker Has Taken Advantage of Opportunity

The Indianapolis Colts have been looking for their new-look linebacker room to reveal starting-caliber players throughout training camp.

General manager Chris Ballard addressed his linebacker room by adding multiple rookies to the mix, aiming to replicate his past successes of drafting day-one contributors.

Outside of veteran newcomer Akeem Davis-Gaither, who has just one NFL season of full-time starting experience under his belt, the Colts' linebacker room is littered with unproven options to fill the void veterans Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt left earlier this offseason.

While numerous of these players in question have flashed throughout the preseason as viable options on gameday, it's the Colts' 2026 fourth-round pick, Bryce Boettcher, who has emerged as the best option to start alongside rookie CJ Allen.

Boettcher's Strong Preseason

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lou Anarumo is set to have two new starting linebackers entering year two as the Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator, and Boettcher's emergence throughout the preseason suggests that a rookie-led room is the most likely scenario heading into the regular season.

Bryce Boettcher was viewed as a potential starter after being drafted earlier this spring, but was ultimately expected to contribute on special teams while subbing in on defense for coverage purposes.

But Boettcher has shown throughout training camp that he can be much more than a part-time contributor in year one.

The Colts have had a lively position battle throughout the preseason so far, with nearly the entire room taking first-time reps at some point. This opportunity has been made available due to rookie LB CJ Allen's extended absence from training camp due to injury (hamstring), but even when Allen's been on the field, Anarumo and Co. have regularly rotated their linebacker room.

Boettcher addressed this competition after Saturday's training camp practice, pointing to a collective understanding that says even though only a select few can earn a starting job, they're pushing to get everyone's best.

“It's also been pretty dang good. Obviously, everyone knows it's our job now, and everyone wants to start, to provide for their families. So, it's deep man. It's a lot of competition, but that's why you play this game, is to compete with one another. And with that, also comes with brotherhood. We're up here 24/7, preparing, working hard. So, I like where we're at right now as a squad, and the brotherhood is doing good," Boettcher explained after practice on Saturday.

“You have to compete every single day. Like Coach (Dan) Lanning used to say to me at Oregon, ‘Rent is due every day.’ In this league – I have played one preseason game, but it's pretty evident that rent is due every single day. There's no days off, especially when you're competing for a starting spot.”

Boettcher's training camp showing has been enough to be confident in the rookie becoming a starter in year one, but his preseason debut was a promising next step in proving he can get the job done.

“I think preparation No. 1. So, I know what I'm doing in order to let it loose," Boettcher on what allowed him to play fast, free, and confident in his first preseason game in the NFL. "Lou (Anarumo) definitely shortened up the play-call sheet – see guys play fast and hit hard. I’d say it's just my play style. I pride myself on that, so that's my biggest emphasis going into the night.”

The rookie linebacker didn't light up the stat sheet in his first bit of NFL action as he had just three tackles, but he was consistently in the right spot and made plays when he needed to. Also, one of his three tackles showcased an NFL-level collision that suggests he can indeed hang with the best of them.

Not to say that Boettcher is destined for a rookie-year emergence like Darius Leonard had in 2018, but he has undoubtedly proven to be a viable starting option thus far.

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