The Indianapolis Colts are starting to turn things around, but are doing so very quietly.

After opening the season 0-2, Indianapolis has won back-to-back games and enters Week 5 at .500. Despite the improved record, there still isn't much consensus on what to make of this team.

Some see a team that could make a run at the playoffs. Others aren't convinced the Colts have done enough to prove they're ready to compete.

Here's where some of the biggest names in NFL media have the Colts ranked heading into Week 5.

Sports Illustrated: 17th

The Colts dropped two spots in Connor Orr’s rankings, despite Indianapolis getting a win in Week 4, noting the team needs to continue improving its roster as the season progresses.

“I don’t really care what happens to this iteration of the Colts, but following the Sauce Gardner trade last year, literally the only sensible follow-up is to continue pouring resources into this team and trading for Colts legacy son Marvin Harrison Jr.,” he wrote.

ESPN: 22nd

Indianapolis jumped up just one spot to No. 22 in the power rankings voted on by ESPN’s team of beat reporters.

Stephen Holder is unconvinced that the first four weeks have given any answers as to who the Colts are. His four words to describe the start: Who are these guys?

The Colts have managed to get to .500 with consecutive wins, but there are so many questions about their viability as playoff contenders,” he wrote. “The defense has played better but hasn't faced a major test in the past two weeks…Sunday's win somehow produced 30 points despite QB Daniel Jones posting his lowest passing total in a full game since joining the Colts last season (143).

Pro Football Talk: 22nd

The Colts came in at No. 22 in Mike Florio’s power rankings , two spots better than last week.

Florio kept his analysis brief. He’s not sure Indianapolis is capable of winning the division, and questions its ability to win enough games to “steal a wildcard berth.”

The Athletic: 19th

No change from last week in Chad Graff and Josh Kendall’s updated rankings, but concern is growing, particularly over the quarterback play.

The Colts went to London and didn’t have to do much to beat up on the undermanned Washington Commanders,” they wrote. “But there’s rising concern about (Daniel) Jones, who completed 19 of 34 passes for just 143 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.”

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) greets Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) after the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clearly, the duo is not moved.

Fox Sports: 18th

Another one-place jump for the Colts . Ralph Vacchiano believes the team is a playoff contender, and are better than it gets credit for. At the same time, the quarterback remains a wildcard.

“They are an overtime FG away from being 3-1 this season. So they’re a playoff contender, but how much longer can they thrive if (Daniel) Jones keeps making big mistakes?”

Vacchiano also cites concerns over the pass defense, which has allowed the third-most yards so far this season (1,105).

NFL.com: 22nd

Nick Shook dropped the Colts two places in his new rankings, arguing that Commanders’ quarterback Marcus Mariota’s injury gave Indianapolis a “favorable outcome.”

“You’ll take any and every win in this league, although this one doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence,” he wrote. Shook shares the same worry over Jones’ turnover problems that several have already pointed out.

Bleacher Report: 23rd

Bleacher Report’s analysts collectively ranked Indianapolis at No. 23 , no change from the week prior.

Brent Sobleski writes that the Colts are a shell of the team they were a year ago, and a big reason why is the drop off from Daniel Jones.

“He's been part of the problem to start this season despite the two-game winning streak…As long as Jones does a better job with his ball security, the Colts could easily win their next two contests.”