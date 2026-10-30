Week 8 Final Injury Report: Colts Welcome Back Key Starters

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury reports ahead of Sunday's AFC South matchup, with both teams receiving some important reinforcements and facing questions about key contributors.

Indianapolis will welcome back several players who missed last week's loss to Minnesota, while Jacksonville could be shorthanded at a key position as it prepares to host the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts Final Injury Report

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) smiles Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, during day four of Indianapolis Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OUT:

WR Anthony Gould (concussion)

CB Justin Walley (knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

LB Bryce Boettcher (groin)

TE Drew Ogletree (knee)

Most notable for the Colts, both Sauce Gardner and Tyler Warren are off the injury report and will play in Jacksonville. Both had missed last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings; Warren missed the prior loss to Tennessee as well. Both provide much-needed boosts to a passing attack and secondary that are currently fairly thin, especially with Anthony Gould and Justin Walley both set to sit out.

Gould, Indy’s primary punt returner, likely gives away to special teams ace Ashton Dulin in the return game. Walley’s absence is significant given the Colts’ backup nickel Cam Taylor-Britt is on injured reserve. It will likely be up to rookie Kapena Gushiken to hold down the slot, though defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo may switch up personnel to account for the lack of options there.

Bryce Boettcher could miss his second straight game and leave the linebacker group down a rotational piece. The Colts released Germaine Pratt from their practice squad after he appeared in last week’s game, so the contingency plan there is unknown. West Weeks is the only linebacker on Indy’s practice squad, so look for Austin Ajiake and Tahj Chambers to potentially get some defensive snaps.

Drew Ogletree is set to miss his first game of the season with a knee injury. That should open the door for Will Mallory to see an extended run, especially as the Colts continue to evaluate what comes next for their franchise.

Also of note, both Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs will play this week, head coach Shane Steichen said. Downs officially requested a trade Wednesday while Taylor has been the subject of trade speculation ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

Jacksonville Jaguars Final Injury Report

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OUT:

S Antonio Johnson (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:

WR Jakobi Meyers (hamstring/ankle)

Jacksonville takes the slight edge in terms of health going into Sunday's matchup as just Antonio Johnson has been ruled out. The Jaguars list Jalen Huskey, a rookie who’s yet to appear in a game this season, as the backup strong safety, though third-string Kaevon Merriweather has much more NFL experience and is more likely to receive the start. Still, when Merriweather eventually rotates out, Indy’s pass game must test Huskey in his first professional action.

Jakobi Meyers is listed as questionable with hamstring and ankle issues. He logged back-to-back limited practices Wednesday and Thursday but missed practice Friday, making his status for the weekend unclear.

If Meyers is eventually ruled out, the pressure will be on Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. to pick up the slack. Thomas had a stellar rookie season but has been on the decline ever since. He’s started only three of Jacksonville’s six games so far, recording just nine catches.

The other interesting wrinkle a possible Meyers absence adds to the equation is the role of Travis Hunter. If the Jaguars need more bodies at receiver, that could impact the number of snaps the two-way Hunter can play defensively.