Why Colts Are Big Winners After Myles Garrett, AJ Brown Blockbuster Trades

The NFL had a massive news day on Monday after reaching the ever-important June 1 checkpoint. This portion of the league's cyclical calendar allows teams to manipulate cap space and gives them the opportunity to release or trade a player for a better deal than if they did so prior to the beginning of June.

As a result, we saw the NFL have its biggest June 1 in history after multiple star players were traded: an expected trade that saw a star receiver end up with his rumored eventual destination, and a bombshell that sent the league's best defensive player to one of its biggest contenders.

The Cleveland Browns netted a haul from the Los Angeles Rams for superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett, while the New England Patriots officially (finally!) got their long-rumored WR1 by trading with the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver A.J. Brown.

These two blockbuster trades didn't involve the Indianapolis Colts directly, though they did make Indy's life in 2026 much easier.

Colts' Already 'Easy' Schedule Just Got Easier

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon on the sidelines prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the easiest 2026 schedules on paper, T-4th easiest with the Atlanta Falcons, but this projection in question doesn't take into account the group of opponents on their schedule that are poised to rebound from a down year in 2025, as this exercise is strictly based on the opponent's collective final records from the prior season.

The list includes four games against underperforming teams from a season ago -- Baltimore Ravens (8-9), Kansas City Chiefs (6-11), Washington Commanders (5-12), and Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1) -- who are almost guaranteed to bounce back. Each of these four teams is led by proven quarterbacks and has made the moves necessary to expect that they'll be playoff contenders this coming season.

However, the exodus of superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett and star wide receiver A.J. Brown will ultimately help the Colts in two separate games.

The Indianapolis Colts are set to take on both the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns in 2026, but when and where they'll face off is an added layer.

The Colts will play both teams across their final five games of the regular season, with each matchup coming after Indy's bye in Week 13. Not only are the Colts now avoiding the league's best pass rusher and one of their previous divisional rivals, but they're dodging them in road matchups during a must-win portion of the schedule.

The Philadelphia Eagles were always expected to trade A.J. Brown and contend without him, but knowing he's officially out of the mix lets the Colts better visualize the late-season matchup in question.

On the flip side, the Cleveland Browns were never expected to be contenders in 2026. There had been murmurs of a potential Myles Garrett for awhile, but it was by no means as much of a guaranteed deal like Brown to New England had become in recent months.

With Garrett now out of the AFC, the AFC North can rest easy, and the Browns' conference opponents are thanking their lucky stars they won't have to worry about the freakazoid pass rusher whenever the Browns come to town.

It's not all rainbows and sunshines though, as the AFC will have to worry about third-year pass rusher Jared Verse for the forseeable future as he was the Rams' main piece in their trade for Myles Garrett.

The 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year will likely continue his dominance throughout his rookie contract, annoying the AFC North in the meantime, but with so much work to do in Cleveland before they're competing, it's fair to assume that Verse won't be sticking around after his contract runs out.

The Colts and the rest of the AFC are especially grateful that Garrett is in the NFC for the foreseeable future because now the only time they'll have to gameplan for him in a playoff showing would be a Super Bowl matchup. But then again, were the Cleveland Browns really going to contend for championships anytime soon?

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