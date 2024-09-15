Commander Country

Commanders vs. Giants First Quarter Live Game Updates

The Washington Commanders take on the New York Giants in Week 2.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in search of their first win of the new era under Dan Quinn and second-overall pick Jayden Daniels after suffering a harsh loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1. The Commanders have a great shot at picking up their first win of 2024 in Week 2, facing the New York Giants and Daniels Jones.

PREGAME:

Commanders Inactives: CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., QB Sam Hartman, S Darrick Forrest, LB Dominique Hampton, DE Jamin Davis, G Chris Paul, WR Jamison Crowder

Giants Inactives: S Anthony Johnson, CB Nick McCloud, ILB Darius Muasau, OLB Boogie Basham, G Jake Kubas, QB Tommy DeVito

READ MORE: Commanders vs. Giants: Time, TV, Predictions

1st Quarter:

- The Giants won the toss and have deffered to the second half. The Commanders will begin the game with the ball.

- Austin Ekeler returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but it is called back due to a holding penalty. The Commanders will begin the game from their own 27-yard line.

- Daniels opening pass to Terry McLaurin goes for a loss of two.

- Daniels third down pass is incomplete to Ertz, but defensive holding will give the Commanders a first down.

- Noah Brown comes down with his first catch as a Commander for 7 yards and the Commanders pick up another first down with a six yard pass to Zaccheaus.

- Brian Robinson rushes for a gain of 7 and follows it up with another rush of two yards.

- Daniels completes a pass to Dyami Brown for a gain of five yards and a first down.

- Daniels is sacked for a loss of three yards on second down, bringing up third and ten.

- Giants’ kicker Graham Gano is doubtful to return to the game after injuring himself on the opening kickoff.

- Daniels scrambles for a gain of 10 yards and a first down.

-

